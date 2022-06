The Supreme Court is expected to be just days away from issuing a ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade. In anticipation of that ruling, lawmakers and physicians are warning against so-called “fake clinics,” described as pregnancy crisis centers that use “bait-and-switch” tactics. The centers are accused of showing information about abortion services on their websites but later redirecting women who seek in-person care.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO