Montgomery County, MD

Man accused of attempting to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh pleads not guilty

By WMAR Staff
 2 days ago
A man accused of trying to murder Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home is pleading not guilty.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, allegedly traveled from California to Kavanaugh's Montgomery County home with a gun earlier this month.

During an interview with federal agents, Roske said he was targeting Kavanaugh over a leaked draft that suggests the the court is on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, the nation's landmark abortion case.

He also expressed anger about the recent mass school shooting in Texas, and held the view that Kavanaugh would side against future gun control laws.

Roske was federally indicted for attempting to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice.

If convicted, he faces a maximum life behind bars.

