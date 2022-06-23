Man accused of attempting to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh pleads not guilty

A man accused of trying to murder Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home is pleading not guilty.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, allegedly traveled from California to Kavanaugh's Montgomery County home with a gun earlier this month.

During an interview with federal agents, Roske said he was targeting Kavanaugh over a leaked draft that suggests the the court is on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, the nation's landmark abortion case.

RELATED : California man plotted to kill Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh at his Maryland home

He also expressed anger about the recent mass school shooting in Texas, and held the view that Kavanaugh would side against future gun control laws.

Roske was federally indicted for attempting to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice.

If convicted, he faces a maximum life behind bars.

