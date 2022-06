Android drives of the mobile devices sold worldwide, and this success can be attributed to the ease of customizability and a long list of primarily free features. But more importantly, the affordability of Android devices compared to those by Apple and other companies makes it favorable for a wide variety of users. However, there is one downside to this: Android devices don't age very well, and your trusty gadget can become ineffective in front of the burgeoning hardware requirements of the platform in only a few years, making it necessary to find a replacement.

