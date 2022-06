William “Bill” Reynolds went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 21 at a hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas surrounded by family. Bill was born on October 11, 1931 in Three Rivers, Texas to Arthur and Pauline Reynolds. He was the youngest in the family, enjoying the companionship of his older sisters. He was immersed in the Christian community from an early age that would become the foundation of his life lived.

THREE RIVERS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO