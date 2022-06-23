Outdoor music venues in Ohio boast big acts in July: Keith Urban, Rod Stewart, Bonnie Raitt

Summer continues to heat up on the outdoor-music front, with big names such as Bonnie Raitt and Keith Urban coming to the Buckeye State. It's certainly worth noting, however, that Urban will visit Nationwide Arena on Sept. 23, if you want to skip the hot temperatures to see him perform locally.

A variety of oldies acts also dominate Ohio amphitheaters this month, from Rod Stewart to the Doobie Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Be aware that many acts bounce from one corner of the state to another, so if you can't catch your favorites outside Cleveland, you might try Cincinnati. The following is not a comprehensive list, so be sure to check the venues' websites to explore all the options.

Festivals will still be going strong this month, whether you're looking one for the tattooed or tattoo-wannabees (Inkcarceration), country (the Buckeye Country Superfest), classic and pop (the Lancaster Festival) or blues with a side of ribs (the Canal Winchester Blues and Rib Fest or jazz with a side of ribs at the Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest.

Check out the suggestions below for some July options.

Outdoor venues

Blossom Music Center

1145 W. Steels Corner Road, Cuyahoga Falls (www.livenation.com, www.clevelandorchestra.com)

On evenings when the Cleveland Orchestra isn't holding forth at its summer home, big names will appear at this venue.

• July 6, The Backstreet Boys. Tickets start at $22. The Boys are back again, in a multiply-postponed tour supporting their 2019 album “DNA.”

• July 7, Chris Stapleton. Tickets start at $44.75. Country superstar and frequent Grammy winner Stapleton brings his “All-American Road Show” to the center with the help of Elle King and Madeline Edwards.

• July 15, Keith Urban. Tickets start at $29.50. Country/pop star Urban is known for his high-energy, guitar-heavy stage shows.

• July 19, Rod Stewart. Tickets start at $24.75. Fresh off singing “Sweet Caroline” at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, Stewart is likely to be as bouncy and raspy as ever.

• July 29, Outlaw Music Festival. Tickets start at $32.50. The well-seasoned Willie Nelson will be joined by ZZ Top and Gov't Mule.

Centennial Terrace

5773 Centennial Road, Sylvania (centennialterrace.org)

Up to 3,500 people can attend concerts in this northwest Ohio venue.

• July 28, Buddy Guy and John Hiatt. Tickets start at $38. Blues legend Guy will be joined by master singer-songwriter Hiatt for what's likely to be a memorable concert.

Fraze Pavilion

695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering (fraze.com)

The 4,300 seat amphitheater in southwest Ohio promises “summer's best live music under the stars.”

• July 15, Justin Moore. Tickets start at $35. Moore comes “Straight Outta the Country” to promote his new album.

• July 17, Lynyrd Skynyrd. Tickets start at $49. This version of the venerable Southern rock band includes one original member and eight additions.

• July 27, Air Force Band of Flight. Admission: free. The 17-member band, stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force.

• July 30, Melissa Etheridge. Tickets start at $30. The singer-songwriter goes back to the '80s and '90s with her latest album, “One Way Out,” which includes songs she wrote then but never released until 2021.

Kemba Live

405 Neil Ave. (www.promowestlive.com)

After a packed outdoor June schedule, the venue is largely moving indoors for July. Check the website for late additions to the schedule.

• July 12, Third Eye Blind. Tickets: $49.50. Expect big sounds and drama from the latest incarnation of the '90s alt-rock band..

Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati (riverbend.org)

The 5,000-person venue brings major acts to Cincinnati.

• July 7, Doobie Brothers. Tickets start at $29.50. The Brothers will celebrate their 50th anniversary in style.

• July 20, Barenaked Ladies. Tickets start at $28. The Canadian indie-rock band is known to promote an air of general silliness.

• July 21, Jimmy Buffett. Tickets start at $36. The frequent guest to Riverbend, who turned 75 this year, will bring his Coral Reefer Band to town.

• July 23, Chicago and Brian Wilson. Tickets start at $26.50. The horn-heavy '60s rock band and the co-founder of the Beach Boys get together for a tour sure to satisfy the nostalgic.

Rose Music Center

6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights (rosemusiccenter.com)

The 4,200-seat venue offers a full slate of varied programming.

• July 1, Martina McBride. Tickets start at $23.50. Look for a combination of old-time country songs and her own hits from country superstar McBride.

• July 6, Psychedelic Furs. Tickets start at $23.50. The post-punk band took a 30-year break from recording before returning with 2020's “Made of Rain.”

• July 20, Bonnie Raitt. Tickets start at $43. Bluesy rocker and slide guitarist Raitt will be showcasing her new album, “Just Like That...” and will be joined by legendary R&B and gospel singer Mavis Staples.

• July 28, Earth, Wind and Fire. Tickets start at $52. The 50-year-old band will make its first appearance at the Rose Music Center.

Music festivals

• July 9-10, WonderStruck Music Festival, Lakeland Community College, 7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirkland. (www.wonderstruckfest.com). Tickets start at $170. The Lumineers and Vampire Weekend headline a jam-packed weekend of music.

• July 14-16, Werk Out Music and Arts Festival, Legend Valley, 7585 Kindle Road, Thornville (www.thewerkoutfestival.com). Tickets start at $79. Dayton-based jam band The Werks and Colorado-based jam band Umphrey's McGee will each be playing multiple sets, along with dozens of other bands plus a Stevie Wonder Dance Party.

• July 14-16, Blame My Roots Festival, Valley View Campgrounds, 43263 National Road, Belmont (blamefest.com).Tickets start at $79. Headliners Niko Moon, Chase Rice and Dierks Bentley will be supported by a range of other young country artists.

• July 15-17, Inkcarceration, Ohio State Reformatory, 100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield (inkcarceration.com) Tickets start at $89. When you're not bouncing along to artists including KORN, Papa Roach, Breaking Benjamin and Evanescence, you can take a tour of the reformatory or get a tattoo or three.

• July 16, Cincy Blues Fest, Schmidlapp Event Lawn, Riverfront Park, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati (cincyblues.org). Tickets: $20. Groove to the sounds of Toronzo Cannon, Noah Wotherspoon and the winner — yet to be announced — of the Cincy Blues Challenge.

• July 21- 23, Cincinnati Music Festival, July 21 at the Andrew Brady Music Center, 6 Race St., Cincinnati. July 22-23 at Paul Brown Stadium, 1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati (www.cincymusicfestival.com). Tickets start at $60. Fifty thousand people are expected to show up to listen to headliners Ari Lennox, Charlie Wilson, Janet Jackson and a plethora of supporting acts.

• July 21-30, Lancaster Festival, various sites, Lancaster (lancasterfestival.org). Tickets for Saturday night concerts start at $40. Ten days of pop and classical music around Lancaster include fireworks-enhanced concerts by Rick Springfield and Lady A.

• July 22- 24, Jazz & Rib Fest, Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Drive. (www.hotribscooljazz.org) Admission: free. Munch on barbecue of all sorts as you enjoy three stages' worth of music by the likes of Lalah Hathaway, Boney James and Dee Dee Bridgewater.

• July 23, Buckeye Country Superfest, Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Drive (www.buckeyecountrysuperfest.com). Tickets start at $40. Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks and headliner Luke Combs are among the top country acts appearing at this year's festival.

• July 26, Sad Summer Festival, Kemba Live, 405 Neil Ave. (promowestlive.com). Tickets: $44. Brighten your summer with performances by Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade and many more.

• July 29-30, Canal Winchester Blues & Rib Fest, downtown Canal Winchester (www.bluesandribfest.com). Admission: free. Chomp on some ribs and enjoy the sounds of Mike Zito, Davy Knowles and many more playing acoustic and electric blues on two stages.

