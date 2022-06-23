OBITUARY: Sophia Paulette Hendrix

Mrs. Sophia Paulette Hendrix passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, she was 69 years old.

She was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on September 23, 1952, to the late Wilburn Robert Lee Allen and Era Ellav Williamson.

Paulette is preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn and Ernestine (Ufrasier) Allen; her loving husband of forty years, Thomas Andrew Hendrix; son, Thomas “Little Tommy” Hendrix, Jr.; daughter, Jackie Wilkerson; and her brother, Terry Allen.

She is survived by her son, Joey David Hendrix; daughter, Angele Hendrix Tenry; sister, Debra Kay Pickett; and grandchildren, Thomas Hayes Tenry, Ella Marie Tenry, Joseph Hendrix, Matthew Hendrix, Jessica Wilkerson, Cody Wilkerson, Tony Hendrix, Terri Hendrix, Sonny Woodrow, and Zachary Allen Bright.

Funeral service will be Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11 am in the Chapel of Cheatham County Funeral Home with Brother Barry Raper officiating. Visitation will be Friday, June 24, from 3 pm to 7 pm, and on Saturday from 9 am until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Ashland City, Tennessee.

Cheatham County Funeral Home 615-792-2552 online condolences at www.cheathamcountyfh.com

