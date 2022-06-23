ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

OBITUARY: Sophia Paulette Hendrix

By Jennifer Haley
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

Mrs. Sophia Paulette Hendrix passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, she was 69 years old.

She was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on September 23, 1952, to the late Wilburn Robert Lee Allen and Era Ellav Williamson.

Paulette is preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn and Ernestine (Ufrasier) Allen; her loving husband of forty years, Thomas Andrew Hendrix; son, Thomas “Little Tommy” Hendrix, Jr.; daughter, Jackie Wilkerson; and her brother, Terry Allen.

She is survived by her son, Joey David Hendrix; daughter, Angele Hendrix Tenry; sister, Debra Kay Pickett; and grandchildren, Thomas Hayes Tenry, Ella Marie Tenry, Joseph Hendrix, Matthew Hendrix, Jessica Wilkerson, Cody Wilkerson, Tony Hendrix, Terri Hendrix, Sonny Woodrow, and Zachary Allen Bright.

Funeral service will be Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11 am in the Chapel of Cheatham County Funeral Home with Brother Barry Raper officiating. Visitation will be Friday, June 24, from 3 pm to 7 pm, and on Saturday from 9 am until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Ashland City, Tennessee.

Cheatham County Funeral Home 615-792-2552 online condolences at www.cheathamcountyfh.com

For more obituaries visit https://cheathamcountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Sophia Paulette Hendrix appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 19, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 19 to June 24. Cheatham County Source Unidentified Male Pedestrian Struck and Killed on I-24 An unidentified male pedestrian was killed Friday at 1:15 a.m. as he attempted to cross I-24 East at the I-65 South split. Read more. Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 19, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County. Pleasant View Village Concert Series Saturday, June 25, 2022 Pleasant View Village, 214 Village Sq, Pleasant View, TN 37146 Purchase tickets using the QR code in the photo above or cash at the door. Chill Sunday – Record Hour […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Heather Dawn Lindeman

Heather Dawn Lindeman passed away on June 15, 2022, at her home in Ashland City, Tennessee, she was 31 years old. She was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on September 23, 1990, to David Lindeman and Lisa (Plunkett) Cantrell. Heather is preceded in death by her grandfather, Thomas “Hoody” Ashburn. She is survived by her daughter, […] The post OBITUARY: Heather Dawn Lindeman appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Willie ‘Modene’ Gibson

Willie “Modene” Gibson, age 92 of Ashland City, Tennessee, died Friday, June 17, 2022 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Mrs. Gibson was born on July 26, 1929 in Ashland City, Tennessee to the late Allen & Lula Mai Binkley Mayo. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death […] The post OBITUARY: Willie ‘Modene’ Gibson appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland City, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Chattanooga, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Ashland City, TN
Obituaries
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Sharon Paulette Parker Pulley

Sharon Paulette Parker Pulley, 69, passed peacefully at home with her family by her side in Ashland City, TN, after a hard-fought battle with cancer on June 18, 2022. Paulette was born February 20, 1953, in Bowling Green KY to Roy & Eunice (Coker) Parker. Her father was a retired Army Sergeant and farmer, and […] The post OBITUARY: Sharon Paulette Parker Pulley appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Elmer Ryce Garrison

Elmer Ryce Garrison, age 94, passed away Saturday morning, June 18, 2022, at his home in Ashland City, Tennessee. He was born in Springfield, Tennessee, to the late Thomas Edward and Myrtle (Burgess) Garrison. He was a proud Korean War Marine Veteran, serving his country as a sergeant from 1948-1952. Following his service, he worked […] The post OBITUARY: Elmer Ryce Garrison appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

TDOT Celebrates Pollinator Week with Polli the Tennessee Bee

New initiative educates students about pollination and pollinator species The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is announcing a series of animated, educational videos about pollination and pollinator species featuring narrator Polli the Tennessee Bee. These episodes educate children about the process of pollination, its importance, and the pollinator species native to Tennessee. The initial three […] The post TDOT Celebrates Pollinator Week with Polli the Tennessee Bee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

TSSAA Celebrates Girls’ Sports and the Impact of Title IX

The story of high school sports for girls in Tennessee begins, frankly, much earlier than in many other states – with initial girls’ state championships celebrating their century mark at the same time Title IX marks its Golden Anniversary – but it is one that becomes evermore rich and expressive with each new chapter. At […] The post TSSAA Celebrates Girls’ Sports and the Impact of Title IX appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheatham County Source

The Southern Steak & Oyster Announces New Location at Nashville International Airport

The Southern Steak & Oyster will open a second location, reports Nashville Business Journal.  Owned by Tom Morales, the new full-service restaurant will feature 126 seats located in the South Terminal between gates D3 and D4. “We represent what Nashville really is … We are truly Nashvillians born and raised and so our culture in […] The post The Southern Steak & Oyster Announces New Location at Nashville International Airport appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures for 6-24-29-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE   MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES June 23 – 29, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES […] The post Road Construction and Lane Closures for 6-24-29-2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Music City Freedom Festival – A Juneteenth Celebration

On Saturday, June 19th from 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm, many gathered at Hadley Park in Nashville to celebrate Juneteenth at the Music City Freedom Festival. This free, family event hosted many local businesses and organizations, which came out to support each other and the community, as well as local bands and entertainment. Among the […] The post Music City Freedom Festival – A Juneteenth Celebration appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Elbert C. Fish Jr.

Elbert C. Fish Jr., age 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at The Waters of Springfield in Springfield, TN. He was born in Port Angeles, WA on November 23, 1933, to Elbert C. Fish, Sr., and Lucy Mai (MacKechnie) Fish. Bert began his 27-year Army career at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and made over […] The post OBITUARY: Elbert C. Fish Jr. appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cheatham County Source

Thrillist Says These Two Local BBQ Spots are Must-Visit Eateries

Thrillist released its list of “The 57 American Barbecue Joints You Need to Visit Right Now” which spans from New York to Texas and of course Tennessee. There are two Nashville area bbq joints mentioned on the list. First mention of Tennessee bbq is Martin’s Bar-B-Que. Martin’s has locations in Nashville, Nolensville, Spring Hill and Mt […] The post Thrillist Says These Two Local BBQ Spots are Must-Visit Eateries appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Cynthia Ann Sanders

Mrs. Cynthia Ann Sanders passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, she was 71 years old. She attended Cheatham County High School and was a part of the graduating class of 1969. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Sanders was the Director of the Ashland City Senior Center. She is preceded in death […] The post OBITUARY: Cynthia Ann Sanders appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Joseph Martin Cox

Joseph Martin Cox, age 57, of Kingston Springs, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Alive Hospice. According to his wishes, he will be cremated and no services have been planned at this time. He was born in Nashville, TN, on December 31, 1964 to the late Lonnie Ray Cox and Dixie Ament […] The post OBITUARY: Joseph Martin Cox appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Dorothy J. Gupton

Mrs. Dorothy J. Gupton of Ashland City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, she was 90 years old. Preceded in death by her husband Earl Ray Gupton; parents Calvin Franklin Justice and Lucille Miles Justice; daughter-in-law Maryann Gupton. Survived by her children Terry Gupton, Dale Gupton, Karen Stringer (Rodney), and Kathy Doyle (John); […] The post OBITUARY: Dorothy J. Gupton appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

The Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival Returns to the Bridgestone Arena This Saturday

Get out of the summer heat and come out for craft brews, food, games, and entertainment at the 2022 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, June 25 from 3-7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena (501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203). This event is guaranteed to be the “coolest” beer festival in town! Proceeds benefit the Nashville […] The post The Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival Returns to the Bridgestone Arena This Saturday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Two-Vehicle Collision on Briley Parkway in West Nashville Kills 1 Driver

(June 22, 2022) A collision involving a Ford Fusion sedan and a chipper truck on Briley Parkway north near the Centennial Boulevard exit resulted in the death of the Fusion’s driver, Joe D. Long, 74, of Nashville. The investigation shows that the 2013 model Fusion was either stopped or traveling at a very low speed […] The post Two-Vehicle Collision on Briley Parkway in West Nashville Kills 1 Driver appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

After 30 Years in Business, Dandgure’s Cafeteria in Nashville Will Close

A longtime southern restaurant in downtown Nashville will close. In a social media post, Dandgure’s Cafeteria announced that after 31 years it will close on June 30,2022. Located at 538 Lafayette Street, owner Dan Robinson is retiring. The meat and three was known for fried chicken, catfish, macaroni and cheese with specials running each day. […] The post After 30 Years in Business, Dandgure’s Cafeteria in Nashville Will Close appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Sample Wine While Strolling Through Nashville Zoo’s Exotic Habitats at Red White & Zoo

Make plans to attend Red, White & Zoo on Friday, July 29th from 7:30 – 10:30 pm at Nashville Zoo at Grassmere (3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211). Enjoy unlimited samples of wines from around the world as you stroll through the Zoo’s exotic habitats. Plus, live music, animal encounters, local food trucks, and a […] The post Sample Wine While Strolling Through Nashville Zoo’s Exotic Habitats at Red White & Zoo appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
625
Followers
1K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy