Alex Anthopoulos has already said he will be looking to add a left-handed bat ahead of the trade deadline. It could be a second baseman to platoon with Arcia or it could be an outfielder, given the uncertainty surrounding Eddie Rosario and even Michael Harris II if he begins to regress. Atlanta also might be interested in a right-handed bullpen arm or perhaps even a frontline starter, especially if things don’t work out the way they hope leading up to the trade deadline.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO