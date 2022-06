Mercedes solved its porpoising issues a number of races ago but needs to manage expectations that it will be competitive in Silverstone, according to Toto Wolff. Through opening races of the season, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell suffered heavily form the porpoising phenomenon in which the car rose up and down rapidly in a straight line, but there was a clear step forward at the Spanish Grand Prix. Since then, Wolff says the issues faced in Monaco and Baku were simply a stiff ride leading to uncomfortable bouncing, and that it is no longer a problem for the team.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO