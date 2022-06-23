ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s Health Month: Increasing Life Expectancy with Routine Screenings

By Taylor Murray
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– June is men’s health month.

On average, men die five years sooner than women.

As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis , 7NEWS Anchor Taylor Murray spoke with an internal medicine physician about routine screenings for men that can help them live longer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average life expectancy for men in the United States is around 76 years old, but for women, it’s 81.

In fact, women outliving men is a worldwide trend.

But health experts say routine preventative medical visits can help men live longer.

“I think all men should have an annual physical.”

Dr. Jordan Grnak, Internal Medicine Physician, Bon Secours St. Francis

Dr. Jordan Grnak, an internal medicine physician, says a yearly physical is a great starting point.

The timeline for other routine screenings depends on age, past medical history, and family history.

“Adult males should get a colonoscopy at age 45, just like females. and they can also get a what’s called a PSA screening, which has prostate-specific antigen and that checks for enlarged prostates,” Dr. Grnak said.

If you are experiencing symptoms like Difficult urination, more frequent urination, or getting up during the night to use the restroom, then Dr. Grnak says don’t hesitate to schedule a PSA screening.

A history of tobacco use means you should also get screened for another type of cancer…

“Any males that have smoked in the past, or are currently smoking at age 55, should undergo CT scans of their chest to look for lung cancer.”

As men age, testosterone levels and male hormones start to decrease.

Your doctor can check these levels at your annual appointment.

There are also things men can do, outside of the doctor’s office, to stay on top of their health.

“I would say just eating healthy and getting plenty of exercise,” Dr. Grnak said.

According to the current “Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans” , each week adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and 2 days of muscle-strengthening activity.

To submit a health topic for our Ask the Expert series, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

