South Bend, IN

Wednesday morning shooting in South Bend injures one

By Dante Stanton
abc57.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting happened Wednesday around 4 a.m. in...

www.abc57.com

WNDU

Emergency crews respond to house fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, emergency crews responded to a house fire in South Bend. Crews were called to a home on Bergan Street, which is just west of Portage Avenue. Officials say everyone who was in the home made it out, and no injuries were reported. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Homicide victim identified in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Authorities in Marshall County have identified the man found on the side of 20th Road W. and S.R. 331 a week ago. The victim is Martez Roberts, 37, of Benton Harbor. Roberts was reported missing on June 10. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of hitting four-year-old

ELKHART, Ind. – A man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly hit a four-year-old in the face, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 11:52 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Middlebury Street for a battery report. Officers arriving on scene were told the suspect was...
ELKHART, IN
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Man accused of pointing gun at woman during road rage incident

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman who he said cut him off, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jonathon Allen Dycus, 21, was arrested on the following charges:. Intimidation. Pointing a firearm at another. Driving while suspended.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

House in Mishawaka burns down early Thursday morning

MISHAWKA, Ind. -- The Mishawka Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning on Lincoln Way West. The fire has been put out, and there is no word at this time on whether or not anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire. Damage to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Six people arrested during search in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. – Six people were arrested on Thursday when police executed a search warrant on Wolf Avenue, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 8:32 p.m., officers searched a residence in the 700 block of W. Wolf Avenue. During the search, six people were taken into custody on a...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Local Indiana State Police troopers honored at annual State Police awards ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indiana State Police held an awards and recognition ceremony on Friday and some Michiana troopers were honored for their dedication, service, bravery, and devotion to the department and Hoosiers statewide. Senior Trooper Arthur Smith, a ten-year Indiana State Police veteran who primarily patrols Elkhart County, was...
ELKHART, IN
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Lincoln Way West
abc57.com

Michigan City woman killed in S.R. 39 crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- A woman from Michigan City died after colliding head on with a dump truck on Wednesday morning. Authorities say 32-year-old Ricquelle Wren’s vehicle drifted into the southbound lane as she was driving northbound near the 3000 block of State Road 39 in Scipio Township, hitting the truck as it was traveling in the opposite direction.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Crews recover body found in St. Joseph River

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews recovered a body that was discovered in the St. Joseph River on Thursday afternoon. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Riverside Drive near Keller Park just after 3:50 p.m. Officials say the body was found by a fisherman. The body was recovered...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of N. Main St. to reopen in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A section of N. Main Street is expected to reopen on Saturday. The section of N. Main St. from McKinley Ave. to Catalpa Dr. has been blocked off due to emergency water main repairs that started on Monday. Now, the city says the road will reopen...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Police identify man killed in Warsaw break-in, shooting

WARSAW, Ind. – Police have identified the man who died in a shooting during a reported breaking and entering call in Warsaw on Tuesday. Toran Lee Savant, 37, of Silver Lake was pronounced dead at the scene. Police responded to the call at 9:40 p.m. on Old Colony Road.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of stalking, pointing a firearm at woman

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested for allegedly stalking and pointing a firearm at a woman, according to the probable cause affidavit. Lorenzo Harry Henderson was charged with two counts of pointing a firearm at another, two counts of battery, one count of domestic battery, one count of stalking, and one count of criminal mischief.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Cody Michael Pope, who they say failed to return to the work release center on June 23. Pope is possibly on his way to the Akron, Indiana, area. He...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka house destroyed in early morning fire

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka home is a complete loss after an early morning fire. Firefighters responded to a report of two homes on fire in the 1700 block of Lincolnway West shortly after 1 a.m. There is no word yet on any possible injuries. The cause of the...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Vehicle fire damages building in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – A vehicle fire damaged a building near Grape and Cleveland Roads Wednesday afternoon. A call came in reporting the fire at 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Cleveland Road. The fire started in a vehicle and spread to the building it was parked near.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

South Bend man sentenced to 14 years for meth possession

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Thursday. Lamonte Powell, 52, pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was then sentenced to 168 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release. According to case documents,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Operation Blue Heat results in 68 arrests on 171 criminal charges

NORTH-CENTRAL INDIANA -- Nine police departments across north-central Indiana teamed up to stem the flow of illegal narcotics into Hoosier communities. Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, the Kokomo Police Department, the Logansport Police Department, the North Manchester Police Department, and the Thorntown Police Department utilized both marked and unmarked police cars to conduct saturation patrols on U.S. 31 in Miami, Howard, Tipton, and Fulton counties.
FULTON COUNTY, IN

