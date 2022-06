NBCUniversal ad sales and partnerships chairman Linda Yaccarino is adding another job to her plate: Podcast host. The veteran media executive will co-host an interview podcast called Sunday Supper alongside Laura Correnti, a partner at the full service marketing firm Giant Spoon.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Releases 'Nope' Featurette Showcasing Diverse Below-the-Line Crew'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Elle Fanning ('The Girl From Plainville' and 'The Great')'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Isabel May ('1883') “With warmth, sweetness, and a healthy dose of spice, this podcast will invite leaders to dish and listeners to enjoy never-before-told stories, advice, and ideas for the future of media—with two of the...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO