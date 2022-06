The Supreme Court announced today that they have ruled in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Supreme Court case, overturning Roe v. Wade and permitting each state to individually determine whether or not abortion will be legal within their borders. Since 1973, Roe v. Wade has declared that pregnant individuals have a constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy before the point of viability, or within the first two trimesters. Now, however, that will be determined on a state-by-state basis.

