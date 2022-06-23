ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa v Wales: Springboks await for Wayne Pivac's side

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Siya Kolisi lifted the World Cup in 2019, it marked the culmination of a journey that had begun 518 days earlier. The then head coach Rassie Erasmus was taking charge of his first match and handed out 13 new caps in a June 2018 encounter with Wales in Washington...

