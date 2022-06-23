ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Japan high court rejects paternity harassment allegations

By YURI KAGEYAMA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYCPU_0gJWASkI00
1 of 2

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese High Court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a former brokerage manager alleging on-the-job harassment and unlawful dismissal after he took parental leave while working at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.

The case of Glen Wood, a Canadian who has lived in Japan for more than three decades, has come to symbolize concerns over “paternity harassment,” or “pata hara.” Wood’s is a rare case, for Japan, of a father seeking to take parental leave. Maternity harassment is more common.

Wood began his fight in 2017, alleging he was harassed and forced from his job after taking parental leave when his son was born in 2015.

The company rejected Wood’s request for parental leave. His son was born prematurely and he rushed to see him though the company told him to just keep working, according to the lawsuit.

When Wood returned to work in 2016, he was stripped of some of his responsibilities and excluded from business meetings, according to court testimony. The company dismissed him in 2018.

In a 21-page ruling, the Tokyo High Court rejected the harassment claims. It defended the company’s acts as “inevitable.”

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley said Thursday’s ruling showed the company’s view had been accepted.

Wood said he would take his case to the Supreme Court, even if that means the legal battle might continue until his son, now 6, is in college.

“Harassment is never an acceptable form of management,” he said at a news conference at the health and labor ministry.

Wood now heads his own company, which provides transport management, corporate governance, environmental solutions and other services.

Japan’s population is shrinking and its birth rate is among the lowest in the world. Despite the outcome of Wood’s case so far, the government has made parental leave a policy priority, allowing absences of up to 12 months. But actual practice hasn’t lived up to the law.

The Tokyo District Court ruled against Wood in 2020, saying it did not find “reasonable grounds” for believing there was harassment. It also criticized Wood for taking his case public instead of quietly resolving the dispute with the company, which has made some changes to its parental leave policies since Wood’s dismissal.

Yoshitatsu Imaizumi, one of Wood’s lawyers, said the case still could be contested on various grounds including Woods’ dismissal for having complained about harassment. That would potentially violate the right of workers to bring up harassment, he said.

Wood, who has appeared in court and news conferences with his son, said he was not giving up his fight to ensure men can take parental leave without fear of retaliation.

“Standing up for parental rights is actually a gift that I’ve been given. And I’m happy to do that, not only for Japan but for the world,” he said.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parental Leave#Paternity#Tokyo#Japanese#Canadian#The Tokyo High Court#The Supreme Court
The Independent

11-year-old Brazil rape survivor finally given abortion after 29 weeks of pregnancy

An 11-year-old girl in Brazil who was raped and did not want to give birth after becoming pregnant received legal abortion of the foetus seven weeks after she appealed to court, sparking anger over poor abortion rights legislation in the country.The case also called into question the alleged conduct of the judge hearing the case, who told the girl to “hold on a little more”.The girl had appealed to court last month when her pregnancy had reached 22 weeks and doctors refused to abort the foetus citing the duration of the pregnancy, said her lawyer Daniela Felix.After the seventh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Place
Tokyo, JP
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Rules for Defense in Federal Gun Sentence Case (1)

The US Supreme Court ruled for a criminal defendant on what counts as a “crime of violence,” in a decision that affects federal gun cases with mandatory-minimum sentences. In a 7-2 decision, the court held an attempted Hobbs Act robbery does not qualify as a “crime of violence” because no element of the offense requires proof that the defendant used, attempted to use, or threatened to use force. The Hobbs Act punishes robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Overturns Washington Workers’ Compensation Law (1)

The US Supreme Court unanimously overturned a Washington state workers’ compensation law designed for federal contractors working at a nuclear waste site, rejecting arguments that the challenge is moot because of a new measure the legislature passed while the dispute was pending. There are open questions about the impact...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws...
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

958K+
Followers
463K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy