JUNE 23, 2022 A criminal charge of capital murder was filed late today against Roderick Deshawn Lewis, 37, of North Little Rock. Lewis was being booked into the Perry County Jail at Perryville last night on drug and paraphernalia charges when he is alleged to have shot detention officer Jeremiah Story. The gun reportedly used by Lewis was one he possessed when he arrived at the jail in the custody of local sheriff’s deputies.

PERRY COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO