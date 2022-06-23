ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Blood donation center opens in Cedar Park to serve growing area needs

By KUT 90.5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe Are Blood, the nonprofit that manages local blood supply, has opened a new donation center in Cedar Park. The new location will allow 1,000 additional donation appointments per month and is expected to help the organization meet the growing demand for blood in the 10 Central Texas counties it...

