Environment

Needed Rain Is On The Way

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are continuing to track our end-of-the-week rain & rumble chance for Friday & Saturday....

www.kaaltv.com

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Dramatic cooldown and windy

What a change! We were sweating yesterday with the high humidity and temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Today, it's feeling more like early May! Last evening's cold front has ushered in a much cooler air mass with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s today. In fact, the mountains likely won't get out of the upper 50s. In addition, a steady northwest wind will be gusting 30-35 mph at times.Expect more clouds to roll through this afternoon. Not a bad day ... just not very summery. Tonight is very cool for early June as temps fall into...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/22 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mainly cloudy and cooler with some showers around, especially east of the city. Highs will be closer to 70 -- about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We'll see a few showers out there tonight, otherwise it will be pretty quiet. As for tomorrow, we're leaving in a chance of showers in the morning (mainly inland/N&W) with decreasing chances into the afternoon. It will only be slightly warmer, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday's a better day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Saturday will be sunny and hotter with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little more humid with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
#Severe Weather
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

Waves of rain to wash away tranquil weather in Northeast

Millions of people across the Northeast have enjoyed stretches of dry and seasonable weather as of late, complete with low humidity and a lack of afternoon thunderstorms. But AccuWeather forecasters say a parade of storm systems will bring an end to the tranquil weather this week, with rain beginning to arrive in some areas on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

South, Midwest and Plains continue to bake in dangerous heat

The heat continues to be dangerous from the South up into the Plains and upper Midwest. High temperatures along with humidity will make it difficult to be outside for long periods of time. Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will pop up Thursday from the northern Rockies through the Midwest. And more rain is...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Downpours threaten Glastonbury weekend washout as unsettled forecast persists

Showers forecast over the weekend are threatening a Glastonbury weekend washout after day one of the festival saw temperatures soar to almost 27C.Forecasters have warned that downpours could dampen weekend plans as Saturday’s patchy outlook may see parts of the UK hit by heavy showers and potential thunderstorms. The Met Office is warning festivalgoers at Worthy Farm in particular to plan ahead for the oncoming wet weather as low pressure near the west feeds rain across the region.Sunseekers at the east coast may have better luck than revellers in the southwest, however, with forecasters anticipating the most of the sun...
ENVIRONMENT

