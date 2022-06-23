ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another warm one with a few rain chances in the forecast

By Rusty Lord
WOWT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is slightly warmer this morning with a few more clouds in the area. I’ll keep an eye on those clouds as they could send a few showers our way between 10am and 3pm. Overall the best chances are likely south of the metro and most of...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Cooler and less humid Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few showers and rumbles of thunder moved through the area this morning, but sunshine returned for the afternoon. Northwest winds have kicked in behind a cold front, gusting to around 30mph at times. The gusty winds will continue for the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures have been steady in the low to middle 80s, but will start to cool after 6pm as some less humid air filters in behind that cold front. We’ll see readings fall into the low 70s by 10pm, overnight lows dip into the 50s by Sunday morning.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha emergency rooms affected by street restrictions Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Traffic heading to two hospital emergency rooms will be affected by road restrictions this weekend. According to Omaha Public Works, two emergency room entrances will only be accessible from certain streets until Sunday. The Methodist Hospital Emergency Room will only be accessible from South 84th Street.
OMAHA, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 08:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Saunders The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Butler County in east central Nebraska Southwestern Saunders County in east central Nebraska * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 839 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near David City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Brainard and Bruno around 850 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Prague, Weston and Malmo. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Crews respond to trash, tire fire near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some of you may have noticed a big plume of smoke over North Omaha Friday evening. Omaha Fire crews were on the scene telling 6 News a pile of trash and tires ignited a little before 6 p.m. down a hill from the intersection of 14th & Ohio.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omaha, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Motorcyclist killed in crash along I-80

Strong storms are possible Friday evening with a severe weather threat that continues into the early overnight hours on Saturday. A few late night storms possible mainly S of the Metro... better chances into Friday with an evening/overnight severe threat. CWS 2022: Jell-O shot challenge. Updated: 20 hours ago. For...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Ground broken on massive sports complex west of Omaha

A youth sports organization based in Elkhorn broke ground Thursday on a multimillion-dollar, multi-sports complex that officials project will eventually draw more than 1 million visitors a year. “We’ll be the second-largest visitor attraction in the State of Nebraska when it’s fully operational,” said Bruce O’Neel, the executive director of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Portion of I-480 in Omaha to close for one month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Interstate 480 will soon be closed in some sections for one month. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, I-480 westbound from Dodge Street to 17th Street will be closed started July 5 at 9 a.m. to August 5 at 9 p.m. The 13th and 14th...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Residents along Platte River say RV park will bring noise, congestion

VALLEY — As a packed room of neighbors looked on, the Valley Planning Commission on Tuesday voted down a proposed luxury RV park along the Platte River. Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha metro area, had hoped to turn the approximately 100 acres along the river into a six-month getaway with space for about 275 RVs. The park also would feature a fishing pond and a ramp for air boats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Rain#First Alert#Wowt
klkntv.com

Tiny house takes a tumble on road near Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A tiny house took a tumble Thursday morning while being hauled by a truck north of Lincoln near Branched Oak Lake. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver was hauling the oversize load without a permit on the West Raymond Road bridge over North Oak Creek around 10:45 a.m.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
klkntv.com

$2.38-per-gallon gasoline draws a crowd in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) – A driver in her 20s looked up from her phone and stared slack-jawed at the price of gasoline advertised Wednesday morning at the Speedy Gas N Shop in Bellevue. A woman hollered from a second car turning onto the street. She asked a man...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

OPPD proposes burning coal at North Omaha plant for three more years

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A setback for environmentalists and air quality. Under a new proposal, the Omaha Public Power District would continue to burn coal at its North Omaha power plant for three more years. Environmentalists and health experts are concerned. Dr. David Corbin, chairperson of the Nebraska Sierra Club’s...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Garden Cafe in Rockbrock Village closing its doors

OMAHA, Neb. — The owners of the Garden Cafe in Rockbrook Village posted Thursday that they're going out of business. In that post, the owners lay out a host of reasons why: employee turnover, staff shortages, supply chain issues and skyrocketing costs. The restaurant's last day will be July...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy