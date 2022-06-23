Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another warm one with a few rain chances in the forecast

Effective: 2022-06-25 08:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Saunders The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Butler County in east central Nebraska Southwestern Saunders County in east central Nebraska * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 839 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near David City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Brainard and Bruno around 850 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Prague, Weston and Malmo. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BUTLER COUNTY, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO