Jacksonville University actively coordinating fall debates

Jacksonville University will look to host fall debates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — November midterm elections are a few months out and Jacksonville University might be a venue of choice for debates this fall.

Democrat Nikki Fried’s campaign alluded to an invitation that JU sent to various candidates including those in the state’s gubernatorial race.

“I am looking forward to coming to Jacksonville to debate Ron DeSantis face to face this October,” said a recent news release by the agriculture commissioner’s campaign.

There have been no dates or events formally announced but The Florida Times-Union did receive an email from JU spokeswoman Laura Phelps that said the school, “is actively coordinating with all relevant parties.”

It was also reported that DeSantis, the Republic incumbent, and Democrat candidate Charlie Crist have been invited but there has been no agreement between the two sides.

Recently, JU was the venue of the 2019 mayoral debate that included all major candidates. It also played host to the 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary debate and the democratic gubernatorial primary town hall forum.