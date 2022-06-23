ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville University actively coordinating fall debates

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Jacksonville University will look to host fall debates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — November midterm elections are a few months out and Jacksonville University might be a venue of choice for debates this fall.

Democrat Nikki Fried’s campaign alluded to an invitation that JU sent to various candidates including those in the state’s gubernatorial race.

“I am looking forward to coming to Jacksonville to debate Ron DeSantis face to face this October,” said a recent news release by the agriculture commissioner’s campaign.

There have been no dates or events formally announced but The Florida Times-Union did receive an email from JU spokeswoman Laura Phelps that said the school, “is actively coordinating with all relevant parties.”

It was also reported that DeSantis, the Republic incumbent, and Democrat candidate Charlie Crist have been invited but there has been no agreement between the two sides.

Recently, JU was the venue of the 2019 mayoral debate that included all major candidates. It also played host to the 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary debate and the democratic gubernatorial primary town hall forum.

Action News Jax

Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — (AP) — A Texas group that helps women pay for abortions halted its efforts Saturday while evaluating its legal risk under a strict state ban. Mississippi's only abortion clinic continued to see patients while awaiting a 10-day notice that will trigger a ban. Elected officials across the country vowed to take action to protect women's access to reproductive health care, and abortion foes promised to take the fight to new arenas.
CHARLESTON, WV
floridapolitics.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes local business ‘protection’ bill

'The better approach is to enact targeted preemption legislation when local governments act in a way that frustrates state policy and/or undermines the rights of Floridians.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed SB 620 on Friday, a top priority of Senate President Wilton Simpson which sought to punish local governments for passing laws detrimental to local businesses.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 6.22.22: Democrats in disarray

A summer of spotlights for Ron DeSantis. To get a sense of how the 2022 election cycle is going for Democrats, consider this: The Washington Post ran a piece this week from Jacksonville exploring the appeal of Gov. Ron DeSantis. This is the summer of long-form DeSantis profile; we see...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Pace Jacksonville introduces new executive director

On May 25, North Florida community members joined together at Pace Jacksonville’s Open House to meet Chantell Miles and tour the renovated center. “Over the last 10 years, Chantell has made a tremendous impact at Pace Center for Girls, supporting and advocating for thousands of girls and young women throughout Florida,” said Mary Marx, Pace president and CEO. “Her leadership, passion and care will continue to make a remarkable impression on our girls, their families and the broader North Florida community.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Times-Union says columnist Nate Monroe was under surveillance while covering attempted sale of JEA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The scandal surrounding the botched attempt to sell JEA took a new twist on Friday. Nate Monroe, a prominent Jacksonville columnist with the Florida Times-Union, was apparently put under surveillance by a consulting firm working for Florida Power and Light. It was over two years ago when FPL was the front-runner during the scandalous attempts to sell JEA.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Are We Losing Our Island Paradise? – An opinion

There is that danger for many, as local property taxes continue to rise year after year, creating a real financial burden for many residents, with some actually forced to move. Paying for the wear-and-tear caused by a tsunami of tourists, as well as the exploding cost of government, is becoming an unreasonable burden. It is time for local politicians to fully understand and respect the taxpayers who quietly, peacefully, and consistently pay for government services.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
