Bill Nye ‘the Science Guy’ marries journalist Liza Mundy

The Crowded Room is scheduled to drop on Apple TV+ later this year, featuring compelling storylines and a list of A-list cast members to boot. The upcoming drama anthology TV series is created by Akiva Goldsman, who previously worked on Star Trek: Strange Worlds, The Da Vinci Code, and A Beautiful Mind, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. The first season of the upcoming series is inspired by the novel The Minds of Billy Milligan, written by Daniel Keyes. Here’s a description of the plot of the story, according to Deadline: “The Crowded Room is an anthology series that will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled with mental illness and learned to live successfully with it.” The Crowded Room features an impressive list of cast members, some of whom just got off widely successful TV and movie projects. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming drama anthology TV series The Crowded Room.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO