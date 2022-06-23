Umbrella Academy Season 3 now streaming on Netflix

Editor's note: The below interview contains major spoilers for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.From showrunner Steve Blackman, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy (adapted from the Dark Horse comic series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá) has finally returned with its third season, in which the dysfunctional family of superheroes known as the Hargreeves has returned from the past to find a present that... doesn't look the same as when they initially left it. Confronted by a new Academy known as the Sparrows that their adoptive father Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) has brought up and raised in their stead, the Umbrellas — consisting of Luther (Tom Hopper), Viktor (Elliot Page), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castañeda), Klaus (Robert Sheehan) and Five (Aidan Gallagher) — must work together to try and figure out what went wrong, as a growing paradox known as the Kugelblitz threatens to destroy this existence altogether. The third season also stars Justin H. Min as the Sparrow version of Ben, as well as Ritu Arya as Lila, Callum Keith Rennie, Genesis Rodriguez, Britne Oldford, Justin Cornwell, Jake Epstein, Cazzie David, Javon Walton, and Julian Richings.

