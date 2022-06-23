ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ampere"“Oersted field splitting of the nonlinear spin-torque vortex oscillator dynamics

By Flavio Abreu Araujo
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe investigate the impact of the DC current-induced AmpÃ¨re"“Oersted field on the dynamics of a vortex based spin-torque nano-oscillator. In this study we compare micromagnetic simulations performed using mumax\(^3\) and our analytical model based on the Thiele equation approach. The latter is improved by adding two important corrections to the Thiele...

ScienceAlert

Physicists Caught Sound Moving at Two Different Speeds in 3D Quantum Gas

After previously studying the phenomena of two sound waves in quantum liquids, scientists have now observed sound moving at two different speeds in a quantum gas. If you were somehow immersed in the three-dimensional gas used for this study, you would hear every sound twice: each individual sound carried by two different sound waves moving at two different speeds.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spintronic reservoir computing without driving current or magnetic field

Recent studies have shown that nonlinear magnetization dynamics excited in nanostructured ferromagnets are applicable to brain-inspired computing such as physical reservoir computing. The previous works have utilized the magnetization dynamics driven by electric current and/or magnetic field. This work proposes a method to apply the magnetization dynamics driven by voltage control of magnetic anisotropy to physical reservoir computing, which will be preferable from the viewpoint of low-power consumption. The computational capabilities of benchmark tasks in single MTJ are evaluated by numerical simulation of the magnetization dynamics and found to be comparable to those of echo-state networks with more than 10 nodes.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Demonstration of a superconducting diode-with-memory, operational at zero magnetic field with switchable nonreciprocity

Diode is one of the basic electronic components. It has a nonreciprocal current response, associated with a broken space/time reversal symmetry. Here we demonstrate prototypes of superconducting diodes operational at zero magnetic field. They are based on conventional niobium planar Josephson junctions, in which space/time symmetry is broken by a combination of self-field effect from nonuniform bias and stray fields from a trapped Abrikosov vortex. We demonstrate that nonreciprocity of critical current in such diodes can reach an order of magnitude and rectification efficiency can exceed 70%. Furthermore, we can easily change the diode polarity and switch nonreciprocity on/off by changing the bias configuration and by trapping/removing of a vortex. This facilitates a memory functionality. We argue that such a diode-with-memory can be used for a future generation of in-memory superconducting computers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Error measurements for a quantum annealer using the one-dimensional Ising model with twisted boundaries

A finite length ferromagnetic chain with opposite spin polarization imposed at its two ends is one of the simplest frustrated spin models. In the clean classical limit the domain wall inserted on account of the boundary conditions resides with equal probability on any one of the bonds, and the degeneracy is precisely equal to the number of bonds. If quantum mechanics is introduced via a transverse field, the domain wall will behave as a particle in a box, and prefer to be nearer the middle of the chain rather than the ends. A simple characteristic of a real quantum annealer is therefore which of these limits obtains in practice. Here we have used the ferromagnetic chain with antiparallel boundary spins to test a real flux qubit quantum annealer and discover that contrary to both expectations, the domain walls found are non-uniformly distributed on account of effective random longitudinal fields present notwithstanding tuning carried out to zero out such fields when the couplings between qubits are nominally zero. We present a simple derivation of the form of the distribution function for the domain walls, and show also how the effect we have discovered can be used to determine the strength of the effective random fields (noise) characterizing the annealer. The noise measured in this fashion is smaller than what is seen during the single-qubit tuning process, but nonetheless qualitatively affects the outcome of the simulation performed by the annealer.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Kinetic and energetic insights into the dissipative non-equilibrium operation of an autonomous light-powered supramolecular pump

Natural and artificial autonomous molecular machines operate by constantly dissipating energy coming from an external source to maintain a non-equilibrium state. Quantitative thermodynamic characterization of these dissipative states is highly challenging as they exist only as long as energy is provided. Here we report on the detailed physicochemical characterization of the dissipative operation of a supramolecular pump. The pump transduces light energy into chemical energy by bringing self-assembly reactions to non-equilibrium steady states. The composition of the system under light irradiation was followed in real time by 1H NMR for four different irradiation intensities. The experimental composition and photon flow were then fed into a theoretical model describing the non-equilibrium dissipation and the energy storage at the steady state. We quantitatively probed the relationship between the light energy input and the deviation of the dissipative state from thermodynamic equilibrium in this artificial system. Our results provide a testing ground for newly developed theoretical models for photoactivated artificial molecular machines operating away from thermodynamic equilibrium.
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Salt and a battery – smashing the limits of power storage

Thanks to the renewables’ boom, the limiting factor of the energy revolution is not power supply as much as power storage these days. Cleaner, greener batteries are needed to charge our cars, ebikes and devices for longer. We have all been there. The rectangular icon in the top right-hand...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Diversity of spatiotemporal coding reveals specialized visual processing streams in the mouse cortex

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29656-z, published online 06 June 2022. The original HTML version of this Article was updated shortly after publication because the previous HTML version linked to an incorrectÂ Supplementary Movie file. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Neuro-Electronics Research Flanders, Kapeldreef 75, 3001, Leuven, Belgium. Xu Han,Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structure, optical properties and antimicrobial activities of MgO"“BiCrO nanocomposites prepared via solvent-deficient method

MgO"“Bi2âˆ’xCrxO3 nanocomposites for x"‰="‰0 and 0.07 were fabricated using the solvent-deficient route. X-ray diffraction method, scanning electron microscopy (SEM), energy dispersive X-ray analysis (EDXA) and UV"“Vis spectroscopy were employed to study the properties. The samples were also evaluated for the antibacterial activity. The x"‰="‰0 sample showed a dominant monoclinic crystalline structure of \(\alpha\text{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) phase. No peaks attributed to MgO were observed. Cr-doped \(\text{MgO}{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) in which Bi was substituted showed that \({\text{the tetragonal BiCrO}}_{3}\) phase was also present in the \(\text{MgO}{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) composite. The Scherrer formula was employed to determine the crystallite size of the samples. The Cr-doped sample showed a decrease in the crystallite size. The microstructures of the non-doped MgO"“Bi2O3 and MgO"“Bi1.93Cr0.07O3 composites consisted of micrometer sized grains and were uniformly distributed. Direct transition energy gap, \({E}_{\text{g}}\) decreased from 3.14 to 2.77Â eV with Cr-doping as determined from UV"“Vis spectroscopy. The Cr-doped \(\text{MgO}{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) nanocomposites exhibited two energy gaps at 2.36 and 2.76Â eV. The antibacterial activity was determined against gram-negative bacteria (Salmonella typhimurium and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) and gram-positive bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus) by disc diffusion method. Cr-doping led to a decrease in inhibitory activity of MgO"“Bi2âˆ’xCrxO3 nanocomposite against the various types of bacteria.
CHEMISTRY
Interesting Engineering

Watch the world’s smallest rotary engine run at 30,000 rpm

Have you ever heard of the Wankel engine? It's a type of internal combustion engine that converts pressure into rotating motion via an eccentric rotary design. It's basically high power in a small, simple, and lightweight package. The Wankel engine offers more uniform torque, less vibration, and is more compact and weighs less for a given power than a reciprocating piston engine.
CARS
Nature.com

Mechanically interlocked pyrene-based photocatalysts

Triplet excited-state organic chromophores present countless opportunities for applications in photocatalysis. Here we describe an approach to the engineering of the triplet excited states of aromatic chromophores, which involves incorporating pyrene into pyridinium-containing mechanically interlocked molecules (MIMs). The Ï€-extended nature of the pyrenes enforces [Ï€Â·Â·Â·Ï€] stacking, affording an efficient synthesis of tetrachromophoric octacationic homo[2]catenanes. These MIMs generate triplet populations and efficient intersystem crossing on account of the formation of a mixed charge-transfer/exciplex electronic state and a nanoconfinement effect, which leads to a high level of protection of the triplet state and extends the triplet lifetimes and yields. These compounds display excellent catalytic activity in photo-oxidation, as demonstrated by the aerobic oxidation of a sulfur-mustard simulant. This research highlights the benefits of using the mechanical bond to fine-tune the triplet photophysics of existing aromatic chromophores, providing an avenue for the development of unexplored MIM-based photosensitizers and photocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Activity of singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin against Staphylococcus strains

Natural polyether ionophore salinomycin (Sal) has been widely used in veterinary medicine as an antibiotic effective in the treatment of coccidian protozoa and Gram-positive bacteria. Moreover, chemical modification of the Sal structure has been found to be a promising strategy to generate semisynthetic analogs with biological activity profiles improved relative to those of the native compound. In this context, we synthesized and thoroughly evaluated the antibacterial potential of a library of C1/C20 singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin, that is, analogs of Sal with inversed stereochemistry at the C20 position. Among the synthesized analog structures, the most promising antibacterial active agents were those obtained via regioselective O-acylation of C20-epi-hydroxyl, particularly esters 7, 9, and 11. Such C20 singly modified compounds showed excellent inhibitory activity against planktonic staphylococci, both standard and clinical strains, and revealed potential in preventing the formation of bacterial biofilms. In combination with their non-genotoxic properties, these Sal derivatives represent attractive candidates for further antimicrobial drug development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of survival outcomes in haematopoietic cell transplant studies: Pitfalls and solutions

The most important outcome of many studies of haematopoietic cell transplants is survival. The statistical field that deals with such outcomes is survival analysis. Methods developed in this field are also applicable to other outcomes where the occurrence and timing are important. Analysis of such time-to-event outcomes has special challenges because it takes time to observe time. The most important condition for unbiased estimation of a survival curve-non-informative censoring-is discussed along with methods to account for competing risks, a situation where multiple, mutually-exclusive endpoints are of interest. Techniques to compare survival outcomes between groups are reviewed, including the instance where it is unknown at baseline to which group a subject will belong later during follow-up (time-dependent covariates).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamical phase-field model of coupled electronic and structural processes

Many functional and quantum materials derive their functionality from the responses of both their electronic and lattice subsystems to thermal, electric, and mechanical stimuli or light. Here we propose a dynamical phase-field model for predicting and modeling the dynamics of simultaneous electronic and structural processes and the accompanying mesoscale pattern evolution under static or ultrafast external stimuli. As an illustrative example of application, we study the transient dynamic response of ferroelectric domain walls excited by an ultrafast above-bandgap light pulse. We discover a two-stage relaxational electronic carrier evolution and a structural evolution containing multiple oscillational and relaxational components across picosecond to nanosecond timescales. The phase-field model offers a general theoretical framework which can be applied to a wide range of functional and quantum materials with interactive electronic and lattice orders and phase transitions to understand, predict, and manipulate their ultrafast dynamics and rich mesoscale evolution dynamics of domains, domain walls, and charges.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Groundwater discharge as a driver of methane emissions from Arctic lakes

Lateral CH4 inputs to Arctic lakes through groundwater discharge could be substantial and constitute an important pathway that links CH4 production in thawing permafrost to atmospheric emissions via lakes. Yet, groundwater CH4 inputs and associated drivers are hitherto poorly constrained because their dynamics and spatial variability are largely unknown. Here, we unravel the important role and drivers of groundwater discharge for CH4 emissions from Arctic lakes. Spatial patterns across lakes suggest groundwater inflows are primarily related to lake depth and wetland cover. Groundwater CH4 inputs to lakes are higher in summer than in autumn and are influenced by hydrological (groundwater recharge) and biological drivers (CH4 production). This information on the spatial and temporal patterns on groundwater discharge at high northern latitudes is critical for predicting lake CH4 emissions in the warming Arctic, as rising temperatures, increasing precipitation, and permafrost thawing may further exacerbate groundwater CH4 inputs to lakes.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Learning the chemical grammar of biomolecular condensates

Biomolecular condensates compartmentalize and regulate assemblies of biomolecules engaged in vital physiological processes in cells. Specific proteins and nucleic acids engaged in shared functions occur in any one kind of condensate, suggesting that these compartments have distinct chemical specificities. Indeed, some small-molecule drugs concentrate in specific condensates due to chemical properties engendered by particular amino acids in the proteins in those condensates. Here we argue that the chemical properties that govern molecular interactions between a small molecule and biomolecules within a condensate can be ascertained for both the small molecule and the biomolecules. We propose that learning this 'chemical grammar', the rules describing the chemical features of small molecules that engender attraction or repulsion by the physicochemical environment of a specific condensate, should enable design of drugs with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Spin relaxation in a single-electron graphene quantum dot

The relaxation time of a single-electron spin is an important parameter for solid-state spin qubits, as it directly limits the lifetime of the encoded information. Thanks to the low spin-orbit interaction and low hyperfine coupling, graphene and bilayer graphene (BLG) have long been considered promising platforms for spin qubits. Only recently, it has become possible to control single-electrons in BLG quantum dots (QDs) and to understand their spin-valley texture, while the relaxation dynamics have remained mostly unexplored. Here, we report spin relaxation times (T1) of single-electron states in BLG QDs. Using pulsed-gate spectroscopy, we extract relaxation times exceeding 200 Î¼s at a magnetic field of 1.9 T. The T1 values show a strong dependence on the spin splitting, promising even longer T1 at lower magnetic fields, where our measurements are limited by the signal-to-noise ratio. The relaxation times are more than two orders of magnitude larger than those previously reported for carbon-based QDs, suggesting that graphene is a potentially promising host material for scalable spin qubits.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Genome-scale single-cell CRISPR screens

Single-cell CRISPR screens, such as Perturb-seq, provide pooled information on genetic perturbations and associated multivariate phenotypic changes in individual cells and, therefore, are promising tools for genotype"“phenotype mapping. However, such screens have been restricted to at most a few hundred pre-selected genes or phenotypes of interest. Here, Replogle et al. expand a CRISPR interference-based Perturb-seq platform to the genome scale and analyse transcriptional phenotypes to resolve gene functions.
SCIENCE

