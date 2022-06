Contact the Fort Hays State Athletic Department to secure your 2022-23 season tickets for the upcoming football and basketball seasons. Take advantage of great prices on football, basketball, and all-sport tickets and watch the Tigers compete in the MIAA, one of the elite NCAA Division II conferences in the country. Call (785) 628-4050 or stop by the FHSU Athletic Department inside Cunningham Hall on the campus of Fort Hays State University to purchase your tickets today!

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO