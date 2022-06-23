ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effects of a healthy lifestyle intervention and COVID-19-adjusted training curriculum on firefighter recruits

By Fan-Yun Lan
Cover picture for the articleThere are knowledge gaps regarding healthy lifestyle (HLS) interventions in fire academy settings and also concerning the impacts of the pandemic on training. We enrolled fire recruits from two fire academies (A and B) in New England in early 2019 as the historical control group, and recruits from academies in New...

#Interval Training#Health And Fitness#Health Education#Fitness Training#Population Health#Beck Depression
