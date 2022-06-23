ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outcome of post-traumatic acute respiratory distress syndrome in young patients requiring extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO)

By Hassan Al-Thani
Nature.com
Cover picture for the articleWe aimed to evaluate the outcomes of post-traumatic acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in young patients with and without Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support. A retrospective analysis was conducted for trauma patients who developed ARDS at a level I trauma facility between 2014 and 2020. Data were analyzed and compared between...

www.nature.com

