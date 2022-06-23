ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Bittersweet Experience of Celebrating Pride in Florida

By Kristen Arnett
TIME
TIME
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLHjw_0gJW2t3e00

It’s been pouring for two days straight, but we’re on our way to Wynwood for Pride. The Lyft driver complains continuously as he navigates traffic on the gridlocked highway. He says he hates living in Florida, notes that he and his wife both want to move away, but if they do, they want to be 1,500 miles apart, because they can’t be in the same room without fighting.

“I’m going to live in Wyoming, be a cowboy,” he announces, nearly rear-ending a Camry as he turns to look at us. “She can go to California for all I care.”

Read More: The Pain and Pride of a Generation Changing How America Sees Gender

I take my girlfriend’s hand and squeeze it, twice, the way we always do when we want to remember to joke about something later on when we’re alone. I keep our hands pressed against the seat as I do this. I can’t be sure how the driver will react if he sees that we’re holding hands. Being queer in Florida means learning to carefully navigate unfamiliar people and places, feeling out the dangers ahead of time so you can avoid a harmful interaction. But this time it’s fine. The driver, too busy yelling at another car that’s cut him off, doesn’t notice that we’ve touched.

By the time we get to the venue, the rain has stopped, as if it were simply waiting for all the queer people to arrive before showing off the rainbow after the storm. The ground is muddy and my girlfriend has worn the wrong shoes, sandals that slide around as we work our way through the throngs of people. I laugh as she slips in the muck, and she laughs too, clutching my arm for support. We don’t have to worry about touching each other here. Nobody will frown or say anything nasty when I rest my hand on her waist or drape my arm across her back and play with her hair. We kiss as we wait in line for drinks, overpriced beverages called Sugar Daddies that contain a fair amount of vodka and Red Bull. We stand beneath a tree to sip from them and get our bearings. Water drips from the leaves and plops on our heads as wind suddenly rushes the branches. There’s supposed to be a drag show, but when the first performer’s music comes on, she sends someone out to say she’s not ready yet. Five more minutes, they announce. Thunder rumbles in the distance, a warning of future storms.

It is, despite all its flaws, a perfect Pride.

There is something magical about being in a place with so many queer people. Perhaps for me this comes from the fact that I’m estranged from my own family. I look to my community for support, to feel seen and understood. It’s a balm to be standing together in the unpredictable Florida weather, staring up at a huge screen as music pumps from the gigantic speakers that line the main stage. The show starts, and everyone cheers. A queen does a flip and then throws off her cape, revealing a Wonder Woman costume complete with gold cuffs. I turn to my girlfriend, tipsy from my drink, and announce that I love gay people. The person next to me loudly agrees, even though we don’t know each other and haven’t spoken all night. We don’t have to know each other to get the feeling. The moment is electric, jolting from person to person. It’s a collective joy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CxcN9_0gJW2t3e00
Tory Stiletto greets guest as they walk into the festival grounds. Alfonso Duran for TIME

A young woman approaches us clutching a stack of clipboards. She’s there with Equality Florida , and she’s asking attendees if they’ll sign a petition to help fight the “Don’t Say Gay” bill . She’s earnest and sweet. She tells us they’re hopeful they’ll get enough signatures to really make a difference. There’s a section on the form that lets a person check that they’d be willing to volunteer their time to help out with other LGBTQ+ Florida issues. I’m struck speechless with gratitude to see that so many people have already signed and that almost everyone had indicated they’d like to volunteer. Queer community is so much bigger than the individual. It is selfless love.

Read More: I Know What It’s Like to Be a Florida Teen Who Can’t Say Gay. I Was One

Alongside the woman with the petition, there are a plethora of other volunteers registering voters. It’s gloomy and damp out and there are puddles everywhere, but these volunteers have smiles on their faces that light up the venue. Someone walks over to my girlfriend and tells her she’s beautiful, then five minutes later comes back and yells it again to the crowd.

“You’re really gorgeous,” they say. “I just want everyone to know.”

My girlfriend and I kiss again. People hug, share drinks, take pictures. Friends greet each other from across the wide lawn, arms waving high in the air as they make their way to one another. Tears well in my eyes. I’m happy, but I’m also homesick for central Florida, for the community I’ve built there too—for the Prides I’ve attended in downtown Orlando, parades full of sweaty queers in short-shorts and tank tops, everyone trying to combat the heat, clutching rainbow flags, long lines for the bathroom where people make friends while they wait, the Lake Eola swan boats sitting pretty in the glitter of the lake.

There are a million ways to celebrate Pride, but sometimes it’s hard because your state and its representatives don’t want to celebrate with you. We’re living in Florida, the same place that passed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill , a place that wants to make it easier for school districts to ban books with LGBTQ+ themes, a place that doesn’t provide nearly enough protection for trans kids. I want to feel jubilant in that moment, dancing with my girlfriend in a crowd full of queers—and I do feel that happiness, sitting in my breast like a glowing ember. It feels good to be filled up with something besides bitterness and terror, to feel embraced and held. To feel loved. But I also want to make space for the things that frighten and worry me all year long. Pride started as a riot. It’s been a fight since the beginning. I want to remember the pain as well as the pleasure. I think about that a few days later as I sit at home alone on my computer. I’m watching a livestream of a tribute to the victims of the Pulse shooting .

Read More: Coming Out to My Kid Helped Me Come Out to Myself

As a queer person who grew up in Orlando, I have a hard time talking about the events at Pulse. I know I am not alone in this. It’s six years later, but the collective grief is still just as strong. I am living in Miami for the moment, but it still feels like I’m there at the memorial as I watch Shawn Welcome, Orlando’s poet laureate, read in honor of those who were taken from us. People tap at their computer screens from all across the country, electronic hearts floating up the side of the monitor, out into the ether, a way for all of us to touch even if we can’t be there together. Even if everything feels very far away, our queerness connects us. We’re still holding and supporting each other.

This is what Pride is, I think. It’s joy, but it’s also a remembered hurt. It’s an ache. It’s a memorial and a reminder to celebrate sweetness alongside the bitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFmaf_0gJW2t3e00
Attendees watch the Mami Issues vs. Ramona Slick drag show. Alfonso Duran for TIME

Soon June will be over. The online avatars will return to their pre-rainbow state. Corporations will take their Pride merch out of stores and we’ll be left waiting for next year’s events, holding out hope for allyship that lasts longer than 30 days out of the year. As we absorb the daily news, the reports of queer books being banned from libraries and schools, of laws being passed that take away people’s reproductive rights, I want to lean into the hope of what I can actually do. Checking “Yes, I want to help” on that volunteer form. Holding my girlfriend’s hand where anyone can see it. Being unafraid to be visibly queer, even if it means risking retaliation from those who might wish me harm.

I think of people dancing in the rain. Holding hands. Laughing and kissing each other.

I think of people at the Pulse vigil. Holding hands there too.

Pride is an embrace. Pride is an action, a verb.

Pride is a commemoration. A celebration. A reckoning. A vow.

That’s what I want for my community. Pride all year long.

Comments / 18

Debra Verner
2d ago

Of course there people who aren't very tolerant of others. These people are probably not very tolerant of a lot of people. I see gay folks holding hands where I live. Maybe down in Southern Florida it's different. Some of the folks I see are military as well. I don't ever mind two people giving each other a quick kiss but I do mind when what they're doing should be done at home. I realize there is violence against LGBTQ people especially transgender so it is wise to read the room before you get into a situation you can't get out of but that can also include single women. I just wish more folks would not base their whole self on being gay since there is probably so much more to them.

Reply(1)
3
Mary Creekmore
2d ago

What exactly are they celebrating?

Reply(2)
17
Related
Click10.com

After attacks, ‘huge’ police presence at Florida Pride event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Even before a gunman opened fire at an annual LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway, police officials in a Florida city that hosts one of the largest Pride celebrations in the southeast U.S. were gearing up for “all hands on deck” to make sure the three days of festivities went off safely.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridanewswire.com

‘Flip My Florida Yard’ TV Show is Casting 10 Lucky Florida Homeowners for Eco-Friendly Yard Makeover

ORLANDO, Fla. /FLORIDA NEWSWIRE/ — The television series, “Flip My Florida Yard” – with a 10-episode season of half-hour programs – aims to teach homeowners how to “flip” their yard from ordinary to extraordinary by employing natural, Florida-specific, water-conserving landscaping principles. Created by Crawford Entertainment in partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the University of Florida IFAS Extension Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program, “Flip My Florida Yard” features design professionals transforming yards into attractive and sustainable home landscapes in just eight hours.
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

When is the greatest time in Florida to buy a home?

Florida Home – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Mark Winfrey. Florida’s real estate market has had a distinct vantage point since COVID-19, with homes throughout the Sunshine State remaining popular during the coronavirus pandemic and continuing in the post-COVID real estate scene. Florida homes are still greatly...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Protests and celebrations popped up throughout the area. Around Tampa Bay, demonstrators showed up in both protest and celebration of Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the court ruled 6-3 to back Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban. The decision paves...
TAMPA, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

2022 Florida Python Challenge announced for Aug. 5th to 14th

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge® has opened and the annual 10-day event will be held August 5-14, 2022. Members of the public are now able to take the required online training and register to compete to win thousands of dollars in prizes while removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild. The competition is open to both professional and novice participants.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

What is the Largest Home in Florida?

http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Racism#Wynwood For Pride
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Called 'Heartless,' Accused of not Caring for his Family

FORT LAUDERDALE—During a rally in protest of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Roe vs. Wade abortion ruling, State Senator Tina Polsky (D) announced to the crowd of about 250 at the Esplanade in Downtown Fort Lauderdale that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't care about women, particularly his wife and daughters.
BOCANEWSNOW

TWO SYSTEMS: Hurricane Center Watching Two Waves East, West Of Florida

UPDATED: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching two waves that may develop into tropical systems over the next several days. One, far east of Florida, now has a 60 percent chance of development. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wmay.com

Griffin Moving Himself And HQ To Florida

The richest man in Illinois is moving to Florida… and taking his corporate headquarters with him. Ken Griffin notified employees at his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel that he is relocating the company’s headquarters to Miami. Citadel will maintain an office in Chicago, but a number of the company’s 1,000 employees there are expected to follow the HQ to Florida. The announcement comes just days before the Illinois primary, where Griffin has given tens of millions of dollars to support Republican contender Richard Irvin.
FLORIDA STATE
Abby Joseph

3 Legendary Historical Events That Happened in Florida

Florida is often considered to be a tourist destination, and for good reason. Known for its warm weather and abundance of beaches, the state is a popular vacation destination for people from all over the world. However, Florida has also been home to a number of famous events, including the following:
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida moves forward with eliminating transgender treatment from Medicaid

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the past week, the DeSantis administration took another step forward with its proposal to eliminate Medicaid coverage for transgender treatments. Both national and state LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have pledged to fight against the proposal. [TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida mansion, held boxing matches...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Clearwater company leads suit against DeSantis for "Stop WOKE" act

A honeymoon registry company and a company that offers training on diversity and inclusion are suing to block Florida's "Stop WOKE" act. Driving the news: Honeyfund, based in Clearwater, joined workplace diversity consultancy Collective Concepts and its co-founder Chevara Orrin to file their suit Wednesday. HB7, dubbed by Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘Markel Act’ signed into law, gives grandparents visitation rights

'Danny would be proud to know such mountains were moved for the protection of his two beloved sons.'. Today, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1119, known by advocates as the ‘Markel Act,’ to protect grandparents and children against alienation from each other in narrow, tragic situations. Specifically,...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

DeSantis turns down alimony overhaul for Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Acting on one of the most emotionally charged issues of the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed a measure that would have overhauled the state’s alimony laws. DeSantis’ veto marked the third time that supporters of changing the alimony system have successfully...
FLORIDA STATE
TIME

TIME

65K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy