EPA recognizes City of Athens for clean energy use

The City of Athens was recognized for its clean energy use during Monday’s city council meeting at council chambers, third floor of town hall.

Councilmembers Alan Swank and Solveig Spjeldnes were not present. Mayor Steve Patterson joined the meeting via a teleconference call.

Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council Southeast Ohio Community Liaison Erin Stevens presented the city with two metal signs to be displayed at city entrances noting that the city exceeded Environmental Protection Agency guidelines for buying clean, renewable energy.

She noted that the sign is for 2021. The city, along with Athens County, Amesville, Buchtel, Albany, Chauncey, Jacksonville and Trimble, were among 15 communities in Ohio to receive the national recognition in 2022.

The city was among SOPEC’s founding members. Under a two-year contract that expires June 2023, those using SOPEC are paying $0.0584 per kilowatt hour, which includes a city carbon fee. AEP-Ohio rates are $0.0693 per kilowatt hour, according to Stevens.

The carbon fee — two-tenths of a cent per kilowatt hour — is the first in the country voluntarily added to the electric rate, SOPEC’s website says.

Money from the fee goes into Athens Public Solar Fund, which can be used by the city for sustainable energy projects, Stevens said. The balance of that fund, as of June 15, is $175,808,60.

The City of Dayton recently joined SOPEC, Stevens said.

The addition of Dayton could help SOPEC secure more competitive rates, Council President Chris Knisely said.

Patterson noted that Clean Fuels Ohio has asked the city to apply for a program that would add electric vehicle charging stations to the city. According to its website, the nonprofit aims to improve air quality and health, reduce environmental pollution and strengthens Ohio’s economy by increasing the use of cleaner, domestic fuels and energy-saving vehicles.

“They are looking for a rural community in a distressed county,” he said.

The mayor and Deputy Service Safety Director Andrew Chiki are working on the application.

Also during the meeting, city resident Damon Krane spoke to council about the need for towing regulations after the second reading of an ordinance amending the city’s parking and tow-truck regulations.

Krane reminded council that dozens of other Ohio cities regulate tow operators and get their calls answered.

”So saying that we don’t have the bargaining power to regulate towing is just as false as the claim that we don’t have the legal power to regulate,” he said.

Noting that the city regulates everything else, regulating tow-truck drivers should be done because they are “confiscating the single most valuable possession of most city residents.

“Often the possession gets those residents to and from work and enables them to make a living,” Krane said.

Another reason to regulate tow-truck operators is because without proper regulation, the city has seen what things look like without regulation.

“The situation this has created as one that’s ripe with abuse,” Krane said. “Operators literally have been charging almost three times the legal maximum simply because they knew they could get away with it. They repeatedly lied to media about the laws that govern their industry. We’ve heard horror stories of companies about them refusing to let drivers claim their vehicles before being towed away for half the applicable fee. Stories of them only accepting cash in those situations, w}hen the revised code requires them to carry mobile card readers. Stories about towing operators trying to intimidate people. And then the rare instance where somebody has sued a local operator for overcharging, the operator has just returned their money to avoid a court decision that could make it harder for them to illegally overcharge in the future.”

In other matters, city council heard from Katherine King, a member of United Athens County Tenants, who thanked council for putting together an ordinance amending the city code to include a tenant’s right to pay to stay.

Introduced by Councilmember Ben Ziff, the ordinance would allow tenants to stay if they can pay the total amount past due, court costs and reasonable lawyer’s fees.

A member of the organization sent a letter to council in regards to the ordinance’s clause about attorney’s fees and whether it would conflict with Ohio revised code.

“We would also encourage you not to limit this to once per calendar year,” King said. “We think that there would be a lot of incentive for tenants not to use this because the eviction would be on their record.”

In other matters, city council approved the following on third reading:

an ordinance authorizing the disposal of a mower at the water treatment planttwo ordinances amending the 2022 appropriation ordinancean ordinance authorizing the mayor to submit an application to participate in the state capital improvement and/or local transportation improvement programs for Issue I fundsan ordinance authorizing West Washington Street sidewalk and safety improvement projectan ordinance authorizing construction and engineering for the water treatment plant salt storage roof slab and beam replacement projectAn ordinance authorizing a debt collection agreement between Capital Recovery Systems Inc. and Athens County Municipal Court to collect fees

City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers. It will be the last meeting before council’s July break.