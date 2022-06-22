SMHS Freshmen Orientation Tuesday, July 26, 2022

COOKEVILLE – Friday, the Cookeville Krystal reopened after a months-long closure to completely remodel the restaurant. “Everything in here is new. We basically took it down to the steel studs and started over,” said John Jones, a partner in the Hale Group, owner of Cookeville Krystal. “We redid the roof, the HVAC, all new equipment. We redid the parking lot. Everything is new. There are new high-tech grills with 30% more through-put capacity. We can cook an extra 30% more burgers in the same timeframe. It’ll make us more efficient.”

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO