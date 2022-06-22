ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

SMHS Freshmen Orientation Tuesday, July 26, 2022

By Ronni Chase
waewradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black & Gold Rush Stone Memorial High School Freshmen Orientation...

waewradio.com

Comments / 0

ucbjournal.com

Cookeville Krystal reopens after remodel

COOKEVILLE – Friday, the Cookeville Krystal reopened after a months-long closure to completely remodel the restaurant. “Everything in here is new. We basically took it down to the steel studs and started over,” said John Jones, a partner in the Hale Group, owner of Cookeville Krystal. “We redid the roof, the HVAC, all new equipment. We redid the parking lot. Everything is new. There are new high-tech grills with 30% more through-put capacity. We can cook an extra 30% more burgers in the same timeframe. It’ll make us more efficient.”
COOKEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

The heat and humidity are here for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine, spotty showers and humidity are in store for us this weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Eye to the Sky: The heat wave is over

It’s certainly going to feel like summer in the days ahead, but the heat wave that has stretched the better part of the past two weeks appears to be over. Temperatures never quite reached expectations this week, despite fears that the weather would be even hotter than it was during last week’s stretch of record-setting temperatures.
ONEIDA, TN
WATE

Campbell County food plant closing

According to the Campbell County mayor, George's Prepared Foods is planning to close its Caryville plant. The company is based in Arkansas and operates plants in Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia according to its website.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Roane IDB announces sale of huge industrial site

(Roane Alliance press release) On June 17, the Roane County Industrial Development Board (RCIDB), closed on one of the largest industrial sites in the Roane Regional Business & Technology Park (RRBTP). The TPA Group, a developer from Atlanta, Georgia, purchased the entire 40-acre Jones Road Site for $1.3M, with plans to build a 250,000 square foot speculative building, a total planned investment of $32M.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

PROPOSED NATURAL GAS PIPELINE HAS SOME RESIDENTS CONCERNED

The Tennessee Valley Authority hasn’t decided what they’re going to do with the Kingston coal plant, but companies were already beginning to prepare plans in case it does close. A Canadian-based energy company, Enbridge, held an open house at Wartburg Central High School to answer questions and go...
KINGSTON, TN
buckeyefirearms.org

Former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's great-grandson charged with aggravated murder

WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's great-grandson Donald Jackson-Gates has been charged with fatally shooting a man last month. Last week, Jackson-Gates was arrested on an aggravated murder charge for the shooting death of Chris’Shon Coleman on May 14. Authorities say Jackson-Gates allegedly shot...
CLEVELAND, OH
wvlt.tv

Morgan County residents react to possible new natural gas pipeline

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Valley Authority hasn’t decided what they’re going to do with the Kingston coal plant, but companies were already beginning to prepare plans in case it does close. A Canadian based energy company, Enbridge, held an open house at Wartburg Central High School to...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Fire in Athens Destroys Multiple Vehicles

AT LEAST 15 VEHICLES IN A SALVAGE YARD WERE DAMAGED WEDNESDAY DUE TO FIRE IN ATHENS. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON HASTINGS ROAD SHORTLY AFTER 2 PM. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE THE FIRE STARTED WITH AN ATTEMPT TO BURN TRASH INSIDE AN ABANDONED VEHICLE. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. MEMBERS OF THE ELKMONT, EAST LIMESTONE, AND PINEY CHAPEL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED ALONG WITH ATHENS FIRE AND RESCUE.
ATHENS, TN
supertalk929.com

JCPD: Body found near train track identified as Etowah, Tennessee resident

Johnson City Police have announced the identity of the woman found dead over the weekend near a known homeless camp off of State of Franklin Road. Investigators said there is no foul play suspected in the death of 24-year-old Meghan Carter of Etowah, Tennessee. Her body was discovered near railroad tracks.
ETOWAH, TN
WATE

Monroe County man recovering after copperhead bite

A Monroe County man had an unexpected and unwanted encounter with wildlife in his own yard. Monroe County man recovering after copperhead bite. USA Cycling Championships 2022: Individual Time Trials …. USA Cycling Championships 2022: Individual Time Trials …. Loved ones demand justice for 16-year-old in 2008 …. Importance of...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
waewradio.com

TN Speaker Sexton to honor violent crime victims & families during ceremonial truth in sentencing bill signing on June 27

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville), General Assembly members, and local leaders will honor victims of violent crime and their families as part of a ceremonial Truth in Sentencing bill signing on Monday, June 27 in Crossville. Passed during the 2022 legislative session, truth in sentencing makes Tennessee a national...
CROSSVILLE, TN
waewradio.com

Wanted Subject Captured In White County

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, White County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a possible break-in in progress at a residence where a wanted subject had recently lived. The subject was identified as Casey Hunter, who had multiple felony warrants. White County Sheriff’s Deputies, numerous Detectives and Cookeville City Special Operations surrounded the area. K9 Deputy Simmons initiated K9 Kilo to track. After several hours of tracking and Deputies searching the area, Casey Hunter was apprehended and placed under arrest without incident. Mr. Hunter was transported and booked into the White County Jail and will be facing additional charges along with the outstanding warrants already on file. (Photo and story courtesy White County Sheriff Steve Page, Facebook)
WHITE COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Roane County Sheriff’s Department Investigating a Shooting that has left one dead

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department is investigating yet another shooting incident which left one man dead, according to sheriff Stockton. Around 5 p.m. today (June 24th) shots were fired at 725 Kessler Mill Road in Harriman and upon arrival one man was found dead from a gunshot wound. The sheriff is saying it is an active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time. More on this as it becomes available.
ROANE COUNTY, TN

