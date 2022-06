Heavy rainfall across Long Island recently prompted the Suffolk County Department of Health Services to issue an advisory against bathing at 63 beaches. Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said that advisory includes “beaches within and adjacent to various north shore embayments (Cold Spring Harbor, Huntington Harbor and Bay, Centerport Harbor, Northport Harbor and Bay, Port Jefferson Harbor Complex, and Stony Brook Harbor), along the northern shoreline of the Great South Bay, Sag Harbor, and those Long Island Sound beaches that are directly impacted by nearby storm water discharges.”

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO