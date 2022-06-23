ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Stanley Cup Final: Colorado takes 3-1 series lead after defeating Tampa Bay 3-2 in OT

By Staff
koxe.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado took a 3-1 series lead over Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Final, with the Avalanche defeating the Lighting in OT with...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar gets brutally honest on controversial missed call in OT vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche took Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final courtesy of an overtime goal from Nazem Kadri. The goal was not without controversy, however, as the Lightning and head coach Jon Cooper were quick to claim that the referees should have blown the play dead because of a too many men penalty. Avs head coach Jared Bednar has now weighed in on the controversial goal, saying he saw nothing wrong with the play, suggesting that close line changes occur frequently throughout any hockey game, via Michael Traikos.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Did Avalanche have too many men on ice for winning goal in Game 4?

The Colorado Avalanche picked up a huge win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, but it did not come without controversy. Nazem Kadri scored the winning goal in overtime to give his team a 3-2 victory and huge 3-1 lead in the series. But the Lightning do not think the goal should have counted.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Nazem Kadri sets insane Stanley Cup Finals history never seen before

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Nazem Kadri’s overtime goal put the two-time defending champions to the sword. And it made history in a way we haven’t seen before. According to NHL Public Relations, Kadri became the ninth player in league history to score an […] The post Avalanche star Nazem Kadri sets insane Stanley Cup Finals history never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Tampa, FL
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
stpetecatalyst.com

Lightning bring series back to Tampa Bay

June 25, 2022 - With their hopes of winning three-straight Stanley Cups hanging by the smallest of threads, the Tampa Bay Lightning staved off elimination with a gritty 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Friday night. NHL officials had the Stanley Cup ready to present to the Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, but the Bolts’ Game 5 win ensures the Lightning faithful will get one more chance to watch the team at home. Colorado now leads the two-time defending champs 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, with every game a must-win for Tampa Bay. Ondrej Palat, an afterthought when drafted in the seventh round in 2011, slapped in the game-winner with 6:22 remaining in the game. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy turned in a 35-save performance that embodied the determination and heart the Lighting displayed in a hard-fought win. The series returns to Amalie Arena Sunday night.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Lightning 3-peat in trouble after Game 4 loss to Colorado

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning’s three-peat bid is in deep trouble. Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche took a 3-1 series lead by beating the Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night. Tampa Bay...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Evander Kane
ESPN

Tampa Bay Lightning's Ondrej Palat plays hero again in Game 5 win over Colorado Avalanche

DENVER -- If the Tampa Bay Lightning need a clutch goal in the third period during the Stanley Cup playoffs, Ondrej Palat is the one scoring it. Palat tallied the game-winning goal at 13:38 of the third period Friday night, allowing the Lightning to avoid elimination with a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final and send the series back to Tampa.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Final#The Lighting In Ot#The Colorado Avalanche#The Edmonton Oilers#Ball Arena
ESPN

Game 6 status of Andre Burakovsky, Brayden Point unclear for Colorado, Tampa Bay, respectively

TAMPA, Fla. -- The status of a couple of key players remains uncertain for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Colorado coach Jared Bednar says there's a chance Game 1 overtime hero Andre Burakovsky could return Sunday night following a three-game absence from the best-of-seven series. Tampa Bay's Brayden Point figures to be a game-time decision for the two-time defending champion Lightning, too.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy