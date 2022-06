Any way you look at it, Samsung is at the top of the game when it comes to smartphone software updates. Not only has the company recently committed to 4 years of major Android updates for its devices, surpassing even Google's own Pixel phones, but it has also done a fairly good job at actually deploying those updates in a timely manner. Anyone who's looking forward to giving Android 13 a shot on their Galaxy phone might be in for an early treat, as Samsung seems to already be working on One UI 5 beta firmware.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO