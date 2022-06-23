A Trey Gowdy Classic…How The Foster Care System Is Wrecking Young Lives ft. Naomi Schaefer Riley

The Pope has issued some tough love-style parenting advice for frustrated, but “overprotective” mothers with adult sons who simply won’t “leave the nest”.Pope Francis told Catholic mothers during a Mass service to mark the end of the 10th World Meeting of Families that they should stop ironing their son’s shirts and encourage them to go and get married.He also urged adult men not to “take the easy road” and return to their mothers in “moments of difficulty”.The 85-year-old head of the Catholic Church, who has never been married and has no children, said: “We see so many young men who...

RELIGION ・ 35 MINUTES AGO