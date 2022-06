Click here to read the full article. The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the expectations of not only beauty consumers, but also the industry’s own workforce, and brands need to adapt accordingly — and quickly — in order to thrive. That was the chief message of the capstone projects presented by the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing and Management master’s degree graduates on Wednesday evening in the school’s Haft Theater. More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi Following sponsor remarks from Liza Rapay, head of marketing at Cosmoprof...

SKIN CARE ・ 19 HOURS AGO