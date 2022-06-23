Berry, Phyllis Marion

It didn’t take long for Mountain Crest’s American Legion program to start a new winning streak. Blacksmith Fork regrouped from Tuesday’s 8-5 loss to rival Green Canyon by going 2-0 on Day 1 of a tournament in Gillette, Wyoming. The Trappers defeated Premier West, a team based out of Denver, by a 4-1 scoreline on Thursday afternoon, and then earned a hard-fought 8-6 victory over the Gillette Riders in eight innings a few hours later.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO