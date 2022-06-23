MacLeod legion team drops 2 games at Searcy

Two of Mountain Home’s American Legion baseball teams are set for Saturday evening action. The Lockeroom will be in Brockwell for its second straight outing with North Central Arkansas. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 on the campus of Izard County High School. One of Mountain Home’s junior...
It was a sweep at home for the Mountain Home American Legion baseball teams Thursday night as both picked up wins over Clinton. The Lockeroom team got a big night from Mason Walker in a 7-2 win. Walker had four hits, including two home runs and a double, and drove in four runs. Logen Walker was the winning pitcher.
The Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team had a successful day at Cooper Park. The Lockeroom was able to sweep a Friday doubleheader over North Central Arkansas at Lester White Field. Mountain Home took the first game 9-0. Reed Ellison was the winning pitcher. Offensively, Ellison and Wyatt Goodman...
The Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team returns to Cooper Park on Friday to wrap up its current home stand. The Lockeroom will have the first of two consecutive outings with North Central Arkansas. The first pitch at Lester White Field is scheduled for 5:30.
A doubleheader is scheduled for Thursday at Cooper Park. Two of Mountain Home’s American Legion baseball teams are set to face Clinton. MacLeod will begin action at 5:30, and the Lockeroom will follow.
Billie Ruth Larson, 81, died peacefully in the arms of her husband on June 22, 2022, at their home (her childhood home) in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Billie was born on February 7, 1941, in Elizabeth, Arkansas to Stella & Floyd Deatherage. She graduated from Mountain Home High School and continued her education and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Arkansas Tech University. Billie then worked and retired from the Mountain Home School District where she taught 4th grade for 31 years. After retiring Billie and her husband traveled extensively to many places, but her heart was always in Arkansas. In 2020 Billie was inducted into the Mountain Home Education Foundation Hall of Honor.
JASPER - If you didn’t get a chance to apply for one of Arkansas’s public land elk permits in May, you still have a chance to get one of the onsite permits that will be drawn with the others at this year’s Buffalo River Elk Festival in Jasper on Friday and Saturday.Registration for the onsite Elk Permit drawing will be in the Ozark Rental office next to the Ozark Cafe at 109 Court Street in Jasper. Registration for these permits is open 1-4 Friday and 9-4 Saturday.
Funeral arrangements for 93-year-old Bonnie W. Fisher of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Bonnie W. Fisher died Thursday at Flippo’s Carefree Living.
While culinary gems like L’Attitude Bistro in Clinton, Coursey’s in St Joe, and Eat’Italian in Greenbier are sprinkled up and down the scenic Highway 65 drive, when it comes to towns, there might not be a more interesting food haven than Leslie. Longtime Leslie favorite Serenity Farm Bread has been one of the most sought-after bakeries in the state for years, and you already know how I feel about the strawberry pie at Skylark Café. Well, it is time to add another spot to the Leslie to-do list—Crooked Gate Café at 408 Main Street.
Despite water levels receding, 376 out of the 776 campsites on Norfork Lake and Bull Shoals Lake (Arkansas) will remain closed, Chief Ranger Dylan Edwards told a local radio station. The campsites have been closed due to flooding or high water. While many of the sites are not underwater, campsites...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There’s something special about finding hidden gems and that’s exactly what we did in this week’s edition of Eat It Up!. Milford Track is a quaint restaurant discreetly nestled in the Searcy Building at WestLake Corporate Park in West Little Rock. You won’t find any flashy signs or attention-grabbing markings, rather, it’s word-of-mouth that has grown this unique restaurant into what it is today.
For more than 20 years, the Twin Lakes Area has been home to one of the biggest family-friendly community festivals, and the tradition continues this weekend. The 22nd-annual Red, White and Blue Festival is set for Friday and Saturday with the majority of the activities on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home.
A Bull Shoals boater recently found out the hard way launching your boat in a different body of water may not be as easy as it seems. The person was ticketed when Zebra Mussels were discovered attached to the houseboat they were trying to launch into Table Rock Lake. The...
The annual Red, White and Blue Festival begins its two-day run in Mountain Home Friday night. All of the activities will take place on the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home campus. Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce Director Dani Pugsley joined Brad Haworth during the news at 7 Friday morning to...
Even with the levels dropping, several Corps of Engineers campgrounds on Norfork and Bull Shoals lakes still have campsites closed due to high water. According to Chief Ranger Dylan Edwards, who is in charge of both Norfork and Bull Shoals lakes, 376 of the 776 campsites have been closed due to flooding or high water. Edwards says while many of the sites are not under water, campsites had to be closed due to electrical concerns. Electrical lines feeding those campsites were under water and the electricity had to be shut-off.
Temperatures are starting in the 70s this morning, but it may reach 90° by 10 AM! Then we’ll be in the mid-90s at Noon with a high temperature of 99° this afternoon in Little Rock. The highest temperature so far this year in Little Rock has been 98°. If it hits 99° today, that, obviously, will be the highest temperature so far. The record high temperature for today in Little Rock is 100°, so even the record is going to be challenged today.
Saturday will mark 24 years since the death of legendary Arkansas sports broadcaster Jim Elder. He died unexpectedly on June 25, 1998 after returning home from anchoring his morning sportscasts on Little Rock radio station KARN and the Arkansas Radio Network. Elder’s death prompted an outpouring that led his daughter...
Fuel prices across the country are still surging at record levels, and the Natural State is seeing new highs of its own. As of Thursday, AAA reported that the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in Arkansas is $5.40, which is a record for the state. The current total is 7 cents higher than the average last week and 17 cents higher than the average a month ago.
