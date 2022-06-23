MacLeod legion team drops 2 games at Searcy

While culinary gems like L’Attitude Bistro in Clinton, Coursey’s in St Joe, and Eat’Italian in Greenbier are sprinkled up and down the scenic Highway 65 drive, when it comes to towns, there might not be a more interesting food haven than Leslie. Longtime Leslie favorite Serenity Farm Bread has been one of the most sought-after bakeries in the state for years, and you already know how I feel about the strawberry pie at Skylark Café. Well, it is time to add another spot to the Leslie to-do list—Crooked Gate Café at 408 Main Street.

LESLIE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO