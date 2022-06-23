ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

2 MH American Legion baseball teams to host Clinton

By Matt Sharp
KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA doubleheader is scheduled for Thursday at Cooper Park....

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Mountain Home legion baseball teams sweep Clinton

It was a sweep at home for the Mountain Home American Legion baseball teams Thursday night as both picked up wins over Clinton. The Lockeroom team got a big night from Mason Walker in a 7-2 win. Walker had four hits, including two home runs and a double, and drove in four runs. Logen Walker was the winning pitcher.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Lockeroom to host North Central Arkansas

The Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team returns to Cooper Park on Friday to wrap up its current home stand. The Lockeroom will have the first of two consecutive outings with North Central Arkansas. The first pitch at Lester White Field is scheduled for 5:30.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Lockeroom sweeps home doubleheader over North Central Arkansas

The Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team had a successful day at Cooper Park. The Lockeroom was able to sweep a Friday doubleheader over North Central Arkansas at Lester White Field. Mountain Home took the first game 9-0. Reed Ellison was the winning pitcher. Offensively, Ellison and Wyatt Goodman...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Lockeroom, MacLeod to play Saturday evening

Two of Mountain Home’s American Legion baseball teams are set for Saturday evening action. The Lockeroom will be in Brockwell for its second straight outing with North Central Arkansas. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 on the campus of Izard County High School. One of Mountain Home’s junior...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Mountain Home, AR
Sports
City
Mountain Home, AR
KTLO

Billie Ruth Larson, 81, Mountain Home (Roller)

Billie Ruth Larson, 81, died peacefully in the arms of her husband on June 22, 2022, at their home (her childhood home) in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Billie was born on February 7, 1941, in Elizabeth, Arkansas to Stella & Floyd Deatherage. She graduated from Mountain Home High School and continued her education and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Arkansas Tech University. Billie then worked and retired from the Mountain Home School District where she taught 4th grade for 31 years. After retiring Billie and her husband traveled extensively to many places, but her heart was always in Arkansas. In 2020 Billie was inducted into the Mountain Home Education Foundation Hall of Honor.
KTLO

Chamber director discusses of Red, White and Blue Festival

The annual Red, White and Blue Festival begins its two-day run in Mountain Home Friday night. All of the activities will take place on the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home campus. Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce Director Dani Pugsley joined Brad Haworth during the news at 7 Friday morning to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Get an extra chance at an elk hunting permit at Buffalo River Festival this weekend

JASPER - If you didn’t get a chance to apply for one of Arkansas’s public land elk permits in May, you still have a chance to get one of the onsite permits that will be drawn with the others at this year’s Buffalo River Elk Festival in Jasper on Friday and Saturday.Registration for the onsite Elk Permit drawing will be in the Ozark Rental office next to the Ozark Cafe at 109 Court Street in Jasper. Registration for these permits is open 1-4 Friday and 9-4 Saturday.
JASPER, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#Baseball Teams
KTLO

Steven Daniel Heenan, 63, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Funeral services for Steven Daniel “Steve” Heenan will be 10:00 am, Friday, June 24, 2022 at the College and North Street Church of Christ with Brother Ken Burton officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Kirby and Family Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Kirby’s Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Luther Sutter, Lyndle Crownover, Scott Hough, Jerome Heenan, Mickey Shissler, and Jimmy Blagg as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Vernon Dewey, Jim Estes, Richard Camp, Dr. George Lawrence, Wayne Tolliver, Michael Lance, and the staff at Hospice of the Ozarks.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
onlyinark.com

Crooked Gate Café in Leslie

While culinary gems like L’Attitude Bistro in Clinton, Coursey’s in St Joe, and Eat’Italian in Greenbier are sprinkled up and down the scenic Highway 65 drive, when it comes to towns, there might not be a more interesting food haven than Leslie. Longtime Leslie favorite Serenity Farm Bread has been one of the most sought-after bakeries in the state for years, and you already know how I feel about the strawberry pie at Skylark Café. Well, it is time to add another spot to the Leslie to-do list—Crooked Gate Café at 408 Main Street.
LESLIE, AR
KTLO

Red, White and Blue Festival set for Friday, Saturday

For more than 20 years, the Twin Lakes Area has been home to one of the biggest family-friendly community festivals, and the tradition continues this weekend. The 22nd-annual Red, White and Blue Festival is set for Friday and Saturday with the majority of the activities on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
moderncampground.com

Campgrounds on Norfork, Bull Shoals Lakes Remain Closed

Despite water levels receding, 376 out of the 776 campsites on Norfork Lake and Bull Shoals Lake (Arkansas) will remain closed, Chief Ranger Dylan Edwards told a local radio station. The campsites have been closed due to flooding or high water. While many of the sites are not underwater, campsites...
BULL SHOALS, AR
KTLO

Bonnie W. Fisher, 93, Bull Shoals (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 93-year-old Bonnie W. Fisher of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Bonnie W. Fisher died Thursday at Flippo’s Carefree Living.
BULL SHOALS, AR
KTLO

Bull Shoals boater finds out hard way about Zebra Mussels

A Bull Shoals boater recently found out the hard way launching your boat in a different body of water may not be as easy as it seems. The person was ticketed when Zebra Mussels were discovered attached to the houseboat they were trying to launch into Table Rock Lake. The...
BULL SHOALS, AR
KTLO

Boil orders issued for Gainesville, Salesville and system in Izard County; lifted in Gassville, Calico Rock

Three boil orders have been issued for three area water systems and lifted for two other systems. A boil order was issued Thursday for some water customers in Gainesville due to a main break. The order is for those on the east side of town, from South U.S. Highway 160 starting at the Church of Christ going West to town. The area includes Hillsprings Drive, Turner Street, Cozy Home Lane, Plentywood Lane, and Am-Sam Drive.
SALESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Harrison woman crowned Miss Arkansas; MH woman named runner-up

A Harrison woman was crowned Miss Arkansas on Saturday, and a Mountain Home woman received the next highest honor. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, 25-year-old Ebony Mitchell received the crown from outgoing Miss Arkansas Whitney Williams at the Robinson Center in Little Rock, and 26-year-old Sydney Wendfeldt was the first runner-up.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Milford Track is one of central Arkansas’s most hidden gems

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There’s something special about finding hidden gems and that’s exactly what we did in this week’s edition of Eat It Up!. Milford Track is a quaint restaurant discreetly nestled in the Searcy Building at WestLake Corporate Park in West Little Rock. You won’t find any flashy signs or attention-grabbing markings, rather, it’s word-of-mouth that has grown this unique restaurant into what it is today.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Despite lake levels dropping, some campgrounds remain closed

Even with the levels dropping, several Corps of Engineers campgrounds on Norfork and Bull Shoals lakes still have campsites closed due to high water. According to Chief Ranger Dylan Edwards, who is in charge of both Norfork and Bull Shoals lakes, 376 of the 776 campsites have been closed due to flooding or high water. Edwards says while many of the sites are not under water, campsites had to be closed due to electrical concerns. Electrical lines feeding those campsites were under water and the electricity had to be shut-off.
NORFORK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy