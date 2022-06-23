2 MH American Legion baseball teams to host Clinton

Funeral services for Steven Daniel “Steve” Heenan will be 10:00 am, Friday, June 24, 2022 at the College and North Street Church of Christ with Brother Ken Burton officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Kirby and Family Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Kirby’s Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Luther Sutter, Lyndle Crownover, Scott Hough, Jerome Heenan, Mickey Shissler, and Jimmy Blagg as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Vernon Dewey, Jim Estes, Richard Camp, Dr. George Lawrence, Wayne Tolliver, Michael Lance, and the staff at Hospice of the Ozarks.
