Missouri State

3 from our area among troopers to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol Academy

By Staff
KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew troopers will be graduating from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy this Friday including three from the area. The ceremony will take place in the academy gymnasium In Jefferson City. Among the 25 graduates,...

www.ktlo.com

theraymorejournal.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol commissions six commercial vehicle officers

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces six commercial vehicle officers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy earlier this month. The ceremony took place at General Headquarters. The 13th Commercial Vehicle Officers Class reported to the Academy on January 3, 2022, to begin the 22-week training.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Illinois man disappears on 1968 flight over Missouri

PONTIAC, Ill. – On June 28, 1968, Pontiac City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jerrold Potter and his wife, Carrie, boarded a chartered flight from Kankakee, Illinois, to Dallas for a national Lions Club conference. He disappeared mid-flight in the skies over central Missouri. The Potters joined 21 other...
PONTIAC, IL
ozarkradionews.com

Mark Shane Walker

Funeral services for Mark Shane Walker, 52, Crider, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Pottersville Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Walker passed away at 12:21 a.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his home. He was born February 19, 1970...
WEST PLAINS, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies, another injured after ATV crash

RALLS COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Thursday in Ralls County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Polaris Ranger XP900 driven by Kacey M. Simmons, 27, New London, was northbound in a field on private property at the western edge of the city limits of New London.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com

Ten Missouri residents indicted for methamphetamine conspiracy and illegal firearms

Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

AR Man Calls Police to Report Assault, But Was Wanted Himself

Thayer, MO. – An AR man has been arrested after calling to report he had been assaulted. On Wednesday, June 22nd, the Thayer Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call where the caller had reported being assaulted. Upon arrival of the Valero gas station...
THAYER, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Interstate 70 reopens at 180 mile marker in Montgomery County after crash

Watch as crews remove the 18-wheeler in the player below. HIGH HILL, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash at mile marker 180 on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County. In an email at 7:01 p.m. MoDOT is reporting the overpass at I-70 and High Hill is closed due to the wreck. The post Interstate 70 reopens at 180 mile marker in Montgomery County after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Counties in Missouri with the most pre-war homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most pre-war homes in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they […]
MISSOURI STATE

