ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News center to help homeless needs summer donations

By Aesia Toliver
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IxD73_0gJVy7Fp00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — As the first week of summer pushes on, temperatures will only continue to rise in the coming months.

Last week on some days the heat index reached triple digits, making it tough to be anywhere but in the air conditioning.

This dangerously hot weather particularly targets a vulnerable population — the homeless.

That’s why the Four Oaks Day Service Center is such a valuable resource in Newport News.

“We’re taking care of people’s lives, so that’s the level of seriousness we need to bring to the job. We need to be as serious as the hospitals, the fire departments, etc, when it comes to what we do,” said the center’s Executive Director, Quincy White.

White says their facility is a safe haven for homeless men, women, and families.

They provide wrap-around services to help connect people to jobs and housing, all the way down to showers and haircuts.

“If you find a job, we’ll provide you with a bike so you can get back and forth to work,” said White.

While the demand is great in the cold winter months, he says they still help about 60 people a day in the summer.

“That’s one of the biggest complaints that we have, folks just want to stay hydrated so when folks leave the center at the end of the day we provide a goody bag with water, food, just so folks can sustain themselves until they come back to the center the next day,” stated White.

He says they need the community’s help to keep the community safe.

“There are so many different ways the community can work with us, water bottles, clothing to assist folks in staying cool, hats, things of that nature,” he explained.

He says you can also help by spreading the word about their services.

To make a donation to the Four Oaks Day Services Center, please call 757-975-5201.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Stop the Violence 757 holds clean-up event in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Stop the Violence 757 continues to host awareness events. To kick off Gun Violence Awareness Month, the non-profit organization put the ‘Go Orange Bike Ride.’ Free bikes were available for kids in the area. Then they held a community kickball tournament between local organizations. On Saturday morning, volunteers cleaned up part of Effingham Street, […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Society
peninsulachronicle.com

The Good Feet Store Relocates to Marketplace At Tech Center in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-The Good Feet Store has landed a new location. The market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium personally fitted arch supports recently moved from the Jefferson Marketplace shopping center to the corner of Oyster Point Road and Criston Drive in Marketplace at Tech Center next to Mattress Firm on May 28.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hands Across The City Of Hampton Offering Youth Fest

HAMPTON—Hands Across the City of Hampton (HATCH) will present Youth Fest on Saturday, June 25 from 10am to 5pm at Aberdeen Elementary School, located at 1424 Aberdeen Rd. in Hampton. The event, sponsored by Deen Ball Sports and the Greater Aberdeen Community Coalition, will spotlight young vendors, entrepreneurs, and...
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Shipbuilding Dedicates Habitat For Humanity Home

NEWPORT NEWS—The Newport News Shipbuilding division of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) recently turned over the keys to the nineteenth home that shipyard volunteers have constructed since 2002 in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg. In a ceremony held on Thursday, June 16, Newport News Shipbuilding was...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Battle over site of historic school in Hampton

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Fueling the Facts: Do eco-assist features actually …. Newport News teen stole parents’ car and drove to …. Police seeking ‘dangerous’ inmate who escaped from …. Chesapeake ends curbside recycling contract effective …. Newport News Police address traffic stop arrest caught...
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Homeless
Virginia Mercury

Mixed signals on plastic bags, recycling indicate we should do better by our habitat

Two recent news stories show that for every small step forward Virginians take to protect the environment, we often take one backward. The net gain is negligible.  Since this is the only planet we occupy, we should do better. Future generations will curse us for our sorry stewardship of the air, water and soil.  First […] The post Mixed signals on plastic bags, recycling indicate we should do better by our habitat appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy