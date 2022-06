WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health is asking for the public's help in reducing emergency room wait times. "Like other hospitals throughout the country, we still are experiencing a healthcare crisis – one that stems from a strained and overwhelmed system dealing with staffing shortages in nearly all areas of care. This, in turn, has created an environment where longer than usual wait times can occur," the hospital system said in a release.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO