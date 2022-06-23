ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Warm Thursday with drop in humidity

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TeFWJ_0gJVxbUT00

PITTSBURGH — It will feel a whole lot better as we go through the day Thursday. Sunshine will give us plenty of summer warmth with highs in the lower 80s, but the humidity will drop off during the day. Northwest winds will drive in more comfortable air throughout the day.

We’ll see a ton of sunshine Friday and Saturday, too, as temperatures slowly warm up into the mid to upper 80s. Weather will stay dry into Sunday ahead of the next cold front that will trigger showers and storms late in the day Sunday.

