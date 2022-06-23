ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Hoovler, Neuhaus inspect site of fatal Newburgh fire

Mid-Hudson News Network
 2 days ago

NEWBURGH – One day after Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler and County Executive Steven Neuhaus criticized the City of Newburgh for reducing the size of the first responding...

midhudsonnews.com

Comments / 4

Chuck Bissinger
2d ago

It’s not the responsibility of the volunteer firefighter to fight fires in the City of Newburgh it’s there job to help and assist the city firefighter !! By using the volunteer to do the work of the city firefighter you will burn out the volunteer because they all have full time jobs to support their families . The City of Newburgh must have their own firefighter to handle what they have to with help assistance from neighboring volunteer ! Once you burn out the volunteer then the city will have to respond to the volunteer district to help and assist them . Then the city would have no coverage.

Reply
2
Amy Mckay
2d ago

maybe funding the emergency services is more important then funding 11 million for a new pool and fixing the roads in the city of Newburgh

Reply(1)
2
 

Mid-Hudson News Network

Grand jury still investigating Fishkill officer-involved shooting

POUGHKEEPSIE – A February 26, 2022 shooting in the Town of Fishkill is being examined by a Dutchess County grand jury. The shooting involved three Town of Fishkill police officers and two injured subjects. No officers were injured by gunfire. Dutchess County Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Weishaupt has...
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Spring Valley Police implement program to authenticate taxicabs

SPRING VALLEY – The Spring Valley Police Department has implemented a system to authenticate taxicabs that operate in the village as a means of enhancing the safety and security of riders. Cabs that have been registered by the village and inspected by a Spring Valley Police officer will have...
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former Orange County Government official dies

GOSHEN – Christopher Dunleavy, a former business leader and government official died Tuesday night, a family member said. Dunleavy served as president of the Orange County Chamber of Commerce when there were two chambers in the county – the Eastern Orange County Chamber being the other one. Following...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Donations Pour In For Family Of Late West Haverstraw Deli Owner

Members of the community have donated thousands of dollars to support the family of a Hudson Valley deli owner who was killed in a crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. Anthony Apostolico, a resident of the Orange County town of Chester, died on Sunday, June 19, when a tree fell on top of a pickup truck he was riding in on the parkway in the Rockland County town of Stony Point.
WEST HAVERSTRAW, NY
