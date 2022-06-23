ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OH

Efforts to Combat Indian Lake Vegetation

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is providing an update on the ongoing effort to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating on Indian Lake. ODNR has three dedicated aquatic vegetation harvesters running at Indian Lake during the 2022 season and has contracted with the...

Logan County, OH
Logan County, OH
