Detective debuts, Pilton pop and crabs in disguise – take the Thursday quiz

 2 days ago
You’ll need to know your crabs for question 1 today!

Recently dubbed “daft and tiresome” by one satisfied customer, it is time again for the Thursday quiz. You will need to know a little bit about the week’s news. You will need to know a little bit about some vaguely topical general knowledge. And you will need to know that it is just for fun, and that there are no prizes. There is a bonus point available if you can spot a hidden reference to Doctor Who among the incorrect answer options. We would love to hear how you got on in the comments.

The Thursday quiz, No 61

  • If you do think there has been an egregious error in one of the questions or answers, please feel free to email martin.belam@theguardian.com, but remember, the quiz master’s word is always final, and fact-checking jokes is for dullards.

