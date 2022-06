Junction City Commissioner Nate Butler said there this week that there is a lot of blight in the city and he keeps hearing it. "I keep hearing it from people. I heard from a young soldier that's been helping us on Freedom Fest. " Butler added that soldier reported the observations heard from other soldiers visiting downtown about grass in the sidewalks. The commissioner added, "People that have the businesses need to take some ownership of that and get out and clean the grass and things that are growing in the sidewalk, clean their gutters and clean the edging on the curbs."

