ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

DNR's new prairie chicken plan offers hope for threatened species in Wisconsin

By Paul A. Smith, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

The future of greater prairie chickens in Wisconsin took an optimistic turn Wednesday as a new species management plan for the native bird was approved by the Natural Resources Board.

The document, produced by the Department of Natural Resources' Greater Prairie Chicken Management Plan Team with input from its stakeholder advisory council and the general public, calls for increased investments in habitat management and land purchases as well as a revitalized private land initiative.

The new plan covers 2022-32 and comes with an estimated cost of $1.34 million a year.

It represents what many call a last chance for the birds in Wisconsin.

"We've been watching them decline and decline," said Jim Kier of Wisconsin Rapids, a retired DNR wildlife biologist and member of the advisory council. "This plan offers a solid path and would do substantially more for the birds than we're doing now."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpMke_0gJVwdim00

As implied by their name, prairie chickens live in open, grassy areas. The species was historically found throughout Wisconsin and was most abundant in prairies and oak openings.

As recently as 1941 it was documented in all 72 counties.

But habitat losses due to increased agriculture, suburban sprawl and forest encroachment have caused large shifts in the range and abundance of prairie chickens. Today the birds exist only in isolated areas in a small portion of central Wisconsin.

In 2019, 205 male prairie chickens were counted in the state, the lowest in more than 50 years and the continuation of a long-term trend of declining numbers as well as active leks.

The prairie chicken is listed as a Species of Greatest Conservation Need in North America and was listed as state threatened in Wisconsin in 1979.

More: A bill to save threatened and endangered wildlife has passed the House but could stall over funding

More: Modest increase in turkey harvest in Wisconsin, other Midwestern states suggest the last year was good for reproduction and survival

The problem is not exclusive to the Badger State. The species is listed as endangered in Illinois and Missouri and has already been extirpated in Canada.

The prairie chicken's challenges are part of a troubling trend for grassland-reliant species overall.

A study titled "Decline of North American Avifauna" and published Sept. 2019 in Science estimated grassland birds showed the largest proportional decline (53%) over the last 50 years of any breeding biome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jv8tN_0gJVwdim00

So as its habitat continues to get turned into subdivisions or row crops or reclaimed by forests, it's make-or-break time for prairie chickens in Wisconsin.

Strapped by budget and personnel shortages, the DNR missed goals set in the state's 2004-14 prairie chicken plan.

Even work to update the last plan faltered until recently.

But Alaina Gerrits, the DNR's former assistant upland ecologist and current Vilas County wildlife biologist, did a yeoman's job over the last 10 months to lead the effort to come up with a draft plan.

It included four concrete options for prairie chicken management, ranging from aggressive to passive, and the costs of each.

The public strongly supported the most aggressive and expensive proposal (option 1), which would have cost $4.26 million a year and set a goal of acquiring 25,000 more acres of grasslands in central Wisconsin.

During the review process the DNR received 365 comments from the public, with 274 favoring option 1.

The prairie chicken committee scaled back that vision for the plan's final version and offered a "hybrid" to the board.

It featured the lower cost of $1.34 million a year, focuses management more narrowly on just three state properties (Beuna Vista, Leola and Paul J. Olson wildlife areas) and does not include any translocations of birds.

The final plan took the best components of the four draft alternatives and focused goals for future management to be realistically achievable in a ten-year time frame, Gerrits said.

The plan's mission is to: increase the level of grassland habitat management occurring on state-managed lands on an annual basis; continue lek monitoring; increase education and outreach levels; increase permanent lands protections via acquisitions and easements; and enhance private lands initiatives.

Specific goals include removing woody vegetation until less than 20% of the three properties are composed of trees or shrubs greater than 6 feet tall. Practices include mechanical brush mowing, herbicides and others.

Prescribed fire would also be used annually at the current levels on Buena Vista and Leola and increased at Paul J. Olson annually.

Further, conservation grazing of livestock would be increased on the three properties from the current level of 1,200 acres to 3,300 acres annually.

Funding for the plan, however, remains a question. The DNR could tap federal monies it receives each year from the Wildlife Restoration Act, but there is strong demand for those dollars already.

Some are hopeful the Recovering America's Wildlife Act will be passed this summer. It would bring about $18 million a year to Wisconsin.

The vote was 4-3, with board members Sharon Adams, Terry Hilgenberg, Bill Smith and Marcy West in favor and Bill Bruins, Greg Kazmierski and Fred Prehn opposed.

To  read the prairie chicken management plan, visit dnr.wi.gov .

THANK YOU: Subscribers' support makes this work possible. Help us share the knowledge by buying a gift subscription .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: DNR's new prairie chicken plan offers hope for threatened species in Wisconsin

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wisconsin’s public sector employment continues to fall

In 2021, Wisconsin’s combined state and local governments counted just less than 277,800 full-time equivalent employees, the fewest relative to the state’s population in at least two decades. Across school districts, state agencies, police departments, and more, Wisconsin’s state and local governments employ hundreds of thousands of workers....
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Which types of fireworks are illegal in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – Believe it or not, the Fourth of July is right around the corner. Some people prefer to spend the holiday going to a fireworks show, others prefer to stay home and light off a few themselves. Before you head out to purchase fireworks, it may be beneficial...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Chemical spill site in NW Wisconsin gets $1.4 million in federal infrastructure funding

After many years, the cleanup of toxic chemicals in a little town in northern Wisconsin can finally continue. As part of President Joe Biden’s 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $3.5 billion was allotted for the cleanup of backlogged contamination sites. In the first wave of funding, a site in Daniels, Wisconsin — an unincorporated town near the Minnesota border — was chosen to receive financial support, the Environmental Protection Agency announced in December.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
State
Missouri State
townandtourist.com

25 Best Hiking Trails in Wisconsin (For All Levels & Dog-Friendly)

With more than 2,500 miles of official hiking trails throughout Wisconsin, the challenge isn’t even the trek itself. The question is, where to begin?. From historic lighthouses to glacially carved valleys, rushing waterfalls and caves, Wisconsin’s national and state parks and forests hold countless options for hikes. Walk...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Largest Utilities Delay Retirement of Coal Plants

(Bob Hague, WRN) Wisconsin's largest utilities will delay retirement of three large coal plants. We Energies and Alliant Energy released separate statements, explaining a decision based on global supply chain and economic challenges, as well as a potential energy shortage next summer. According to the utilities, the plants, in Oak...
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Two Wisconsin Cities That Simply Reek, Bad.

North of the border there are two cities and need some Axe Body Spray, a breath mint, and maybe a tree hanging from EVERY mirror. Here is the stinky story of Wisconsin. Plug your nose, and hold your breath...here we go. Remember the Peanuts character, "Pigpen?" He was the stinky...
WISCONSIN STATE
Hudson Star-Observer

VIDEO: Be on bear watch around Hudson

The boundaries of wildlife and urban areas are blurring, as Wisconsin’s occupied bear range is expanding, according to the Wisconsin DNR. In Hudson, there have been a number of black bear sightings. These increasingly common encounters during the summer months have been reported near Baer and Willow Lane, south of I-94 near Townsvalley and East Cove Road, the Meadow Ridge neighborhood and near Hudson High School.
HUDSON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Native Species#Midwestern States#Prairies
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin beef farmers facing processing challenges

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis.— A Northeast Wisconsin beef farmer said 2022 has presented a new kind of challenge to running his family business. Jared Gesier is a fourth generation beef farmer at Riveredge Farms in Chilton. “Growing up on the farm has been great,” Geiser said. “One of my first...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeeindependent.com

Wisconsin explores investing millions in federal funds to expand infrastructure for electric vehicles

Wisconsin is set to receive nearly $79 million over the next five years to expand electric vehicle charging stations through the federal bipartisan infrastructure law. Now, state policymakers are tasked with developing a plan by August to expand access as the auto industry and utilities rapidly move toward an electrified transportation system.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WBAY Green Bay

CDC: COVID-19 levels unchanged in Northeast Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says five Wisconsin counties have high levels of COVID-19 in their communities. That’s up from 4 a week ago. The counties are in central and northwestern Wisconsin: Barron, Lincoln, Marathon, Rusk and Wood. Community levels are unchanged...
WISCONSIN STATE
Thrillist

Find a Taste of New England in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin

I’d wanted to visit the Driftless Area since I first heard of it about a year ago. COVID and its residual fallout limited my wife and I to road trip travel throughout most of the past two years, and that meant researching all the amazing places within driving distance of our Chicago home. We did the Upper Peninsula, dipped our toes into every Great Lake, spent weekends exploring Indianapolis, Louisville, and Nashville, and pitched a tent everywhere from Starved Rock to the Indiana Dunes.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

BE BEAR AWARE: Bears are active in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be bear aware. That’s the message from local municipalities and the DNR as sightings are reported in Northeast Wisconsin. Bear breeding season happens in early summer. Males are looking for a mate and on the move. The Village of Hobart reported several sighting in...
WISCONSIN STATE
KFIL Radio

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: I-43 serves Wisconsin (only)

As covered in several earlier FreightWaves Classics articles, there are a number of highways designated as interstate highways that are located only in a single state. Examples include (with links to the articles): Interstate 2, Interstate 4, Interstate 11, Interstate 12, Interstate 14, Interstate 16, Interstate 17, Interstate 19, Interstate 27, and Interstate 37.
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy