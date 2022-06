WEST WARWICK — An event this Saturday, the first of its kind to be held locally, will celebrate the diversity of all those who call West Warwick home. “This is a family-fun event that brings the whole community together,” Wendy Boudreau, community organizer for the West Warwick Health Equity Zone (HEZ), said of West Warwick Pride, which among other things will feature drag performers, arts vendors, food trucks and workshops.

WEST WARWICK, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO