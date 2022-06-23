What, no cheesecake? Gluten-free, vegan baker creates her own at Bunny's Bite

Choosing to eat vegan and gluten-free meant Madeline Ruyle had to learn to bake in a different way. The first recipe she really made her own was a vegan cheesecake. It’s her favorite dessert. It’s also the first thing she sold when she opened her vegan and gluten-free baked goods business, Bunny’s Bite.

That cheesecake recipe has become her bestseller, finding fans not only in Milwaukee but throughout the country thanks to online sales.

Ruyle works from a commercial kitchen in Wauwatosa. Look for Bunny’s Bite at farm markets including Wauwatosa and Shorewood this summer, plus several area coffee shops and restaurants. For updated schedules and ordering, go to bunnysbite.com.

Building her brand

Bunny’s Bite started as a food blog about six years ago. I was transitioning to eating vegan and gluten free. I had been vegetarian for years, since I was a little kid. This was a big shift, the gluten free aspect especially. I don’t have any allergies, I just kind of experimented with it for health reasons. I’ve always been into food and my health …

I got invited to sell my desserts at a vegan festival in 2018. That was the first time selling my products. The lightbulb went off. This is how I can make money and do what I love!

I quit my waitressing job that week and went all in, doing markets and pop-ups and anything I could to sell my stuff. I did that for a few months, then customers started recommending my product to different coffee shops and restaurants around Milwaukee. I slowly started collecting wholesale accounts.

Her background

I’m the youngest of 10. Most of my childhood was in Sauk City. … I ended up in Milwaukee and have been here for 10 years, officially the longest place I’ve lived in my life. I moved in with my sister after graduating high school.

My mom, she obviously had to do a lot of cooking for us kids. She always cooked and baked. I was her little helper. I remember helping her mix the flour. I would mash up bananas for banana bread. We made that every week. I think I sold my first dessert when I was 10. I’d make lemon bars and my sister’s friend was obsessed with them, so she bought some from me.

Her starting point

My specialty from the start has always been the cheesecake. That was something I missed when I went vegan, so it was one of the first desserts I perfected.

Favorite flours

I started with coconut flour. It was the hardest one, and I’ve never been able to use it. I figured that out pretty quickly. For my recipes, it is best to do a combination of flours. I don’t think I have any products that have just one flour in it, because I found that most gluten-free all purpose flours, if you use just that, it is on the denser side. That’s usually what you find in gluten-free products, they’re really dense and kind of like cardboard.

I experimented with almond flour. That was my first improvement in the recipes for sure. Then I discovered chickpea flour. That was the key to my cookies. It was all trial and error.

Common misconception

People will say no, I’m not vegan or gluten free. They don’t realize you don’t have to be either to eat this stuff. Anyone can eat it. Most of my customers, in fact, are not vegan or gluten free.

Lesson learned

Really believe in yourself and your product and always imagine success. Always assume every event will be amazing. Believe in it and set a high standard for yourself. Your mindset is so important. When I set a crazy goal, like I’m going to sell out even though I made way too much, it always works better. Going along with that, it is being open to opportunities …

I competed in Battle of the Chefs, a Milwaukee local fun food battle. I was so busy at the time, struggling. But I was confident. I didn’t allow myself to get nervous. I had to make 100 tiny little cheesecakes. It was a lot of work. Sure enough, I won. It was reassuring. I can do these crazy things that once seemed so intimidating and impossible.

Sweet choice

I love the cookie bars. I do peanut butter cup and cappuccino and almond butter cup cookie bars. It has a good amount of oats. I could eat multiple a day, not that I should, but I could and not feel bad. I eat those for breakfast often.

I choose what I eat by how I feel. It made such a difference for me to eat vegan. It is why all my products are unrefined sugars. I noticed if I ate powdered sugar or cane sugar I would get a headache or a gut ache. My body does not like it. I use coconut sugars and maple syrup.

Current ingredient obsession

I love seasonal fruits. My favorite thing to make is cheesecakes or pies. There is usually some sort of fruit topping on my cheesecakes. I am currently really excited about cherries. I wait all year round to make cherry pie and cherry cheesecake.

Bestselling bites

The cheesecake and the cookie bars. The cheesecakes I get so many special request orders for birthday parties and events. Those two are my favorites and they are awesome.

Where to find Bunny’s Bite

Fourteen locations of different restaurants and coffee shops carry my stuff, including Beans and Barley, all three locations of Valentine Coffee, Twisted Plants in Cudahy and the new Brady Street location, and a handful of coffee shops, Alderaan , Vennture, Beerline Cafe.

I do ship throughout the states. Thanks to social media I have regulars from the East and West Coast, Texas and Florida.

I have about 60 events for this market season through October. It is my favorite part of the business. Once I am there and set up, it does not feel like work. Selling direct to customers is what keeps me going.

