Join MUJI & your favorite small businesses at our first seasonal food festival.Introducing the first-ever Summer Food Festival at MUJI Fifth Avenue! This festival is a part of MUJI’s Community Market series, a global initiative aimed at bringing communities together. Through these market events, we hope to celebrate and shine a spotlight on local businesses, as well as provide an opportunity for our community to discover and learn more about the small shops and makers in our neighborhoods.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO