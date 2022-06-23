ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Londonderry Village is growing with its residents’ needs through Fox Run project

By Davis Shaver
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past 40-some years, something new has taken root on the former Luke Grubb farm southeast of Palmyra. Londonderry Village – founded in the late 1970s as the Lebanon Valley Brethren Home – is no longer owned by the Church of the Brethren, but chooses to be affiliated with it...

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Hospital Thrift Shop will close

The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop on Gettysburg Square will close in its current location as of August 31. Future plans are still up in the air. “WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary have made the difficult decision to end the lease of the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop located at 10 Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, effective Aug. 31, 2022,” said Wellspan Communications Director Jason McSherry. “Hospital and auxiliary leaders are currently discussing future options for the thrift store and we will share more details as they are finalized,”
GETTYSBURG, PA
We saved you a bite: Blue Bird Inn (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Junk removal company expands into south-central Pa.

A company that provides moving and junk removal services, as well as donation pickups and general labor assistance has opened an office in Cumberland County. Curt Wickard and Keirsten Kassel opened Carlisle College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving on June 8 at 28 Main St. in Silver Spring Township. H.U.N.K.S. stands for honest, uniformed, nice, knowledgeable, service.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: East Pennsboro Township

(WHTM) — Our hometown heroes for Friday are putting on a yard sale in Cumberland County, but this one is only for kids. East Pennsboro Township is hosting “The Kids Only Yard Sale” on Saturday, June 25. The free event is run by children in grades kindergarten to eighth grade.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Community mural unveiled in York

Two groups unveiled a community mural in York on Thursday. It's on the Sunrise Soap Company Creation Station Building on North Beaver Street. The mural was created as part of Downtown Inc's Give Local York Campaign, where people helped paint the colors of the mural. "Art is so critical to...
YORK, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Your Guide to Local 4th of July Fun

Join the City of Harrisburg as they celebrate the Fourth of July with one of the largest fireworks displays in Central PA. The event will start at 1 p.m. and end with the firework show kicking off at 9:15 p.m illuminating the Susquehanna River waterfront. This festival will feature over 40 food trucks, live music performances by local musicians, a wine/beer garden, and the US Air National Guard Band of the Northeast. Bring the kids for snow cones, face painting, mini golf, or take a ride on the railroad!
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Bear Sightings Reported In York County

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities say there have been a couple of bear sightings. Recently, sightings were in the northeast of East Manchester Township and southern Windsor Township. It’s a re-occurring as the bears mate primarily from June to July. Bears typically travel quite a distance and seeing them in this area is for a short period of time, unless they find food. It is important to minimize the opportunities for the bears to find food at your homes or properties. Bears will be attracted to the scent of food scraps left in garbage cans outside, bird feeders, pet food left outside, gardens, and food grease on outdoor grills. Bears generally avoid humans and will run off when they see or smell humans. The PA Game Commission says if you encounter a bear, slowly walk away facing the bear; do not run; get to a place of safety; and talk loudly at the bear. Black bear attacks are extremely rare.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

PSPCA removes 100 animals from property in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA said it removed 100 animals from a property in Lancaster County over concerns for their welfare. Acting on a tip from a good Samaritan, PSPCA officers seized the animals Friday from the property on Pumping Station Road in Quarryville. The animals included:
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Mt. Lebanon Cemetery walking tour will highlight history, monuments and more

A popular historical tour of one of Lebanon’s best-known cemeteries is returning on Sunday, June 26. Mount Lebanon Cemetery, at 235 E. Maple St., Lebanon, has been the resting place for many thousands of Lebanon citizens and families dating back to the 1800s. Its deep history and the significance of the tombs and monuments it contains will be the focus of a fourth “not-quite-annual” walking tour arranged and led by Gerald Collins and Michael Trump.
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Reminds Seniors, Families About Farmers Market Nutrition Program for Access to Fresh, Local Produce

HARRISBURG, PA — At the PA Open Air Farmers Market at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg on Tuessday, Wolf Administration officials reminded Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program recipients to obtain and use their vouchers from the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) to purchase fresh and local fruits, vegetables, and herbs from FMNP-approved farmers at farmers markets and farm stands across the commonwealth.
HARRISBURG, PA

