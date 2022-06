The Celtics do not have a first round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, which increases the opportunities for past draft picks entering this offseason. The Celtics selected Yam Madar, 21, with the 47th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. In 2021, the Celtics took Juhann Begarin, 19, with the 45th overall pick. Both international players competed in the 2021 NBA Summer League with the Celtics and are projected to be on the Summer League roster again in 2022.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO